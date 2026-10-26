Actress Joke Jigan took to Instagram to question why no 'Lagos baddies' showed up at Zlatan Ibile's wedding

The actress noted there were only 'fine fine men with big doings' but no baddies in sight at the ceremony

Fans flooded the comments with hilarious and pointed reactions about the wedding's classy atmosphere

Actress and businesswoman Joke Jigan has sparked a lively conversation online after she called out the conspicuous absence of so-called "Lagos baddies" at rapper Zlatan Ibile's wedding.

Posting on Instagram via her handle, Jigan expressed mock bewilderment at what she described as an unusual scene for a Lagos celebrity wedding.

Joke Jigan shares her observation about Zlatan Ibie's wedding as fans react to her post. Photo credit@zlanbtan/@jokejigan

Source: Instagram

The movie star noted that while the event was full of well-dressed men, the crowd notably lacked the influencer types who typically dominate such occasions.

"Be like zlatan wife no like us 'lagos baddies' o. Abi wakanda 'no single Baddie' on sight is going on in this our lagos wedding???? Just fine fine men with big doings. Ahn ahn Kilode??!!" she wrote.

Joke Jigan: Lagos Baddies Absent at Zlatan's Wedding

Joke Jigan's post quickly gathered traction, with fans and followers weighing in on why the wedding had a noticeably different vibe from the usual Lagos celebrity affairs.

Joke Jigan speaks about the type of people who attended Zlatan Ibile's wedding. Photo credit@jokejigan

Source: Instagram

Many commenters praised the event for its classy and composed atmosphere, suggesting that the absence of baddies was actually a feature, not a bug.

Here is the Instagram post made by the actress about Zlatan's wedding:

Fans react to Jigan's post

Legit.ng compiled a selection of reactions from the comments section below:

@wallpaperplace wrote:

"E good oh, before una turn the wedding to 'Yansh Convention"

@official_super_star_angel said:

"And it was classy and peaceful."

@mdslim_fresh commented:

"No worry when dem marry Ashmusy you go come out"

@tksparkle reacted:

"I noticed too. Mature setting. No pretty Mike naked baddies on sight"

@shuugar_nd wrote:

"Very classy wedding, no anyhow dressing in sight"

@ckgramm added:

"Maybe na why nobody spray fake dollar."

@tenovertenautos stated:

"A clear example that the lady whose wedding it was is certainly NOT one of them. No be her classmates dem be. She's in a league of her own"

Yoruba Actress Joke Jigan Slams Celebs Doing Simi’s Challenge

Legit.ng had previously reported that Joke Jigan recently slammed some of her colleagues over their posts.

According to her, many of them posted what did not happen to them. The actress did not seem pleased to see posts from some of her colleagues as she noted that they were lying about what they shared.

She claimed that some of the women participating in the challenge do backstab, gossip, badmouth other people, and spread false news.

Source: Legit.ng