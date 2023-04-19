Who is Mbappe’s girlfriend? Football player’s dating life explored

The French professional footballer Kylian Mbappe Lottin is currently a player for the Paris Saint-Germian, a French club. He is praised for his incredible skills in scoring goals for his team. In 2018, the PSG star became the youngest player to score four goals in FIFA World Cup. Besides his success on the pitch, fans have been curious about his dating life. Who is Mbappe's girlfriend?

Kylian Mbappe #7 of Paris Saint-Germain reacts during the Ligue 1 match between OGC Nice and Paris Saint-Germain at Allianz Riviera in Nice, France. Photo: Xavier Laine

Source: Getty Images

Mbappe began his professional soccer career at the early age of 16 years. He moved to Monaco's academy from the French National Football Institution. In 2022, the footballer won the Golden Boot award at the Qatar World Cup. Although Mbappe has tried to keep his love life private, he has been rumoured to be in a relationship with a few famous women.

Profile summary

Full name Kylian Mbappe Lottin Gender Male Date of birth 20 December 1998 Age 24 years old (as of April 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Bondy, Paris, France Current residence Paris, France Nationality French Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 161 Weight in kilograms 73 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Wilfried Mbappe Mother Fayza Lamari Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating (rumoured) Girlfriend Ines Rau Profession Professional football player Instagram @k.mbappe Twitter @KMbappe YouTube Kylian Mbappé Facebook @kylianmbappeofficiel

Mbappe’s girlfriend timeline

Who is Kylian Mbappe's girlfriend? The footballer has never confirmed to be in any relationship, however, has been linked with a few women and is currently rumoured to be dating model Ines Rau. Here is what his dating history looks like:

Alicia Aylies (2018)

Alicia Aylies attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

The PSG star was rumoured to be in a relationship with the model, singer and 2017 Miss France winner Alicia Aylies. It was after the singer was spotted in Russia during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, cheering the French national team. In addition, she wore Mbappe's jersey in each match the French team played. The two did not deny or confirm rumours.

Emma Smet (2021)

Paris Saint-Germain's French forward Kylian Mbappe speaks with French actress Emma Smet as he watches the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and LOSC Lille. Photo: FRANCK FIFE

Source: Getty Images

Emma Hallyday Smet is also rumoured to be among Mbappe's girlfriends. The two were spotted together watching a game at the Le Parc des Princes. Mbappe was watching the PSG game from the sidelines because he was not even on the bench.

Emma reacted to the speculations saying,

Of course, but I say it and repeat it: I do not have to justify myself on the friends with whom I am photographed. I want to keep my private life to myself.

Emma is a French model, actress and social media influencer. She is best known for her appearance in films and TV series such as Tomorrow Is Ours, Les Segpa and After Louise.

Stella Maxwell (2022)

Stella Maxwell attends The Fashion Awards 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. Photo: Samir Hussein

Source: Getty Images

In 2022, the French football player allegedly dated Stella Maxwell, a former Victoria's Secret model. Stella was Mbappe on the cheek, which sparked endless speculations, with fans enquiring whether they were dating.

The two had attended the charity event, the AmfAR Gala, at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cannes, France. Stella is a Belgian supermodel. She is currently signed by IMG Models.

Rose Bertram (2022)

Rose Bertram attends the "Aline, The Voice Of Love" screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale

Source: Getty Images

Stephanie Rose Bertram was allegedly Mbappe's partner in 2022. Bertram is a Belgian model. The dating rumours sparked after Rose was spotted in Doha, Qatar, a day before the 2022 Word Cup finals between France and Argentina. However, the model denied ever dating the PSG soccer star.

The Belgian model was previously in a relationship with former Paris Saint-Germain football player Gregory van der Wiel. The two separated in 2022, and together they share two daughters.

Who is Mbappe dating now?

French model Ines Rau arrives to attend the annual amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Cannes Gala on the sidelines of the 75th Cannes Film Festival. Photo: Stefano Rellandini

Source: Getty Images

Rumours are that the Paris Saint-Germain star is romantically involved with Ines Rau, a transgender model. On May 2022, Ines Rau and Mbappe were spotted spending time together during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. They were while Mbappe was carrying Ines on a yacht. Nevertheless, the two have not confirmed or turned down the rumours.

The French model began transitioning at 16. However, she came out as a transgender woman publicly when she was 24. She rose to fame in 2017 after becoming Playboy magazine's Playmate of the Month for November 2017.

Fast facts about Mbappe

Who is Kylian Mbappe? He is a professional football player playing for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and the French national team. How old is Kylian Mbappe? He is 24 years old as of April 2023. The soccer player was born on 20 December 1998. Where does Kylian Mbappe come from? His home town is Bondy, Paris, France. Who is Kylian Mbappe's wife? The footballer is not yet married. Who is Kylian Mbappe's GF? He is allegedly dating Ines Rau, a French model. Are Alicia Aylies and Mbappe together? No. The two were alleged to have met in 2018, but it remains a mystery when they parted ways. How tall is Kylian Mbappe? He is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall.

Since rising to prominence, many people have been interested in knowing who Kylian Mbappe's girlfriend is. Although he has never confirmed to be in any relationship, Kyliana is presumed to be dating Ines Rau, a French model.

Source: Legit.ng