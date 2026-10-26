Qatar's Council of Ministers issued strict conditions for non-Qataris who purchase vacant land in designated areas of the country

Foreign landowners who fail to complete construction on vacant plots within four years of registration risk having the government seize and sell the property

The Qatari law also restricts where foreigners can buy property, listing only 9 approved ownership zones including The Pearl, Lusail, and West Bay

Qatar has put foreign property buyers on notice with a clear warning: build on your land within four years or risk losing it entirely.

Under Decision No. (28) of 2020, issued by Qatar's Council of Ministers and ratified by Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on 30 August 2020, non-Qataris who purchase vacant land are legally required to complete construction on the plot within four years of the date the land is registered in their name.

Qatar outlines what foreign land buyers must do to keep ownership privileges. Photo credit: The Muslim 500, Curly_photo/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Failure to meet this deadline gives the government's Committee for Regulation of Non-Qatari Ownership and Use of Real Estate the authority to step in and sell the property, returning only the equivalent of its purchase price to the former owner.

The 4-Year Construction Rule Explained

The rule applies specifically to vacant land, not to completed units or apartments. Foreigners who buy such plots in the nine designated ownership zones must begin and finish building within that four-year window.

The Committee does have the discretion to grant an extension of up to a further four years if the owner can present valid justification for the delay.

An owner who disputes the Committee's decision to seize or sell their land has 30 days from the point of notification to file a grievance with the Minister of Justice.

The Minister must then respond within a further 30 days. If no response is issued within that period, the grievance is considered automatically rejected, and the Minister's final ruling cannot be appealed further.

Notably, the law also bars owners from selling or transferring vacant land before construction is completed.

Where Foreigners Can Buy in Qatar

The decision also draws firm boundaries on which parts of Qatar are open to foreign ownership at all. Non-Qataris may only purchase freehold property in nine specific areas: West Bay (Legtaifiya), The Pearl, Al Khor Resort, Al Dafna Administrative Areas (zones 60 and 61), Onaiza Administrative Area, Lusail, Al Khuraij, and Fox Hill.

A separate list of 16 areas permits non-Qataris to use real estate on a long-term basis, capped at 99 years and renewable. These usufruct zones include Msheireb, Al Sadd, Najma, and the Doha International Airport Area, among others.

Foreign property owners whose land passes to them through inheritance outside the approved ownership zones are required to transfer that property to a Qatari national within two years.

There is one limited exception: a non-Qatari heir may retain a single residential property of up to 3,000 square metres if they maintain continuous residence in Qatar.

For those whose property values meet the threshold of 730,000 Qatari Riyals, ownership also comes with eligibility for a Qatar residency permit, provided the owner spends at least 90 days per year in the country.

Qatar releases list of types of visas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatari government has published the four categories of advance visas that foreign nationals can get before entering the country.

It is noteworthy that each visa type comes with its own conditions, including specific validity periods and eligibility requirements.

Source: Legit.ng