JPMorgan has secured CBN approval in principle to establish a merchant bank in Nigeria, after depositing N50 billion

Five Nigerian leaders, including former acting CBN Governor Sarah Alade, have been appointed to the proposed bank’s board

The bank could boost corporate financing and access to international capital, but must secure final regulatory approval before operations

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Five prominent Nigerians, including a former acting governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), have been appointed to key leadership positions at JPMorgan Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited, following regulatory approval for the American banking giant to establish a merchant banking subsidiary in the country.

The appointments follow the CBN's approval-in-principle for JPMorgan Chase to establish the bank, marking a significant step toward expanding its operations in Africa's largest economy.

Five Nigerians land top roles as CBN approves JPMorgan's operations in Nigeria. Credit: Novatis

Source: Facebook

The proposed institution will offer corporate finance, structured financing, treasury services and capital market solutions to businesses, financial institutions and institutional investors.

JPMorgan deposits N50 billion with CBN

As part of the licensing process, JPMorgan deposited N50 billion, approximately $38 million, with the CBN to satisfy the minimum capital requirement for a nationally licensed merchant bank.

However, the preliminary approval does not permit immediate operations.

The American lender must fulfil outstanding regulatory and operational requirements before receiving its final banking licence, according to a report by BusinessDay.

JPMorgan had earlier indicated plans to commence operations before the end of 2026, subject to regulatory clearance.

The CBN also approved seven proposed board members, including five Nigerians with extensive experience in banking, monetary policy, financial technology, law and corporate leadership.

Here are the five Nigerians appointed to lead the institution.

1. Dapo Olagunju: Managing Director

Adedapo Olagunju, popularly known as Dapo Olagunju, will serve as Managing Director.

He has headed JPMorgan's West Africa business since 2018, managing relationships with major corporations and financial institutions.

Previously, he held senior positions at Access Bank and Investment Banking & Trust Company, now part of Stanbic IBTC.

Olagunju holds an MBA from the University of Oxford and attended Harvard Business School's General Management Programme.

2. Chinedum Izunwanne: Non-Executive Director

Chinedum Nzelu Izunwanne, professionally known as Chi Nzelu, is JPMorgan's Global Head of Macro Electronic Trading.

He joined the bank in London in 2005 as a foreign exchange e-commerce analyst and became Managing Director in 2016.

His experience spans electronic trading, financial technology, automation and risk management.

3. Sarah Alade: Independent Non-Executive Director

Former CBN Deputy Governor Sarah Omotunde Alade brings extensive monetary policy and regulatory experience.

She served as Deputy Governor between 2007 and 2017 and briefly headed the apex bank as Acting Governor in 2014.

Alade subsequently became Special Adviser to the President on Finance and the Economy in 2019.

Her appointment strengthens the proposed bank's expertise in financial regulation and economic policy.

4. Konyin Ajayi: Independent Non-Executive Director

Olukonyinsola Ajayi, popularly known as Konyin Ajayi, is a Partner at Olaniwun Ajayi LP.

He specialises in banking, project finance, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, energy and infrastructure.

His notable transactions include Airtel Africa's $750 million dual listing and Seplat Petroleum's acquisition of Eland Oil and Gas.

5. Seni Adetu: Independent Non-Executive Director

Seni Adetu brings more than three decades of multinational corporate leadership experience.

He previously served as Managing Director and CEO of Guinness Nigeria and CEO of East African Breweries.

Adetu also held senior positions at Coca-Cola and Diageo and founded First Primus West Africa.

He has served on the boards of FBN Holdings and Fidelity Bank.

What JPMorgan's expansion means for Nigeria

JPMorgan set to begin Nigerian operations as CBN grants approval-in-principle. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

If granted its final licence, JPMorgan will transition from operating a representative office in Lagos to running a locally licensed merchant bank.

The expansion could deepen Nigeria's access to international capital, strengthen corporate financing and attract institutional investment.

It also comes as the CBN implements reforms aimed at improving financial stability and restoring investor confidence.

However, the proposed bank's commercial operations remain subject to final regulatory approval.

JPMorgan moves closer to launching Nigerian operations

Legit.ng earlier reported that JPMorgan Chase has taken a significant step towards obtaining a banking licence in Nigeria, depositing N50 billion ($38 million) with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to meet a key capital requirement, Bloomberg reported.

The deposit meets the minimum paid-up capital threshold for a nationally authorised merchant bank under the CBN's recapitalisation framework.

Source: Legit.ng