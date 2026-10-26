INEC announced it has uploaded the Preliminary Register of Voters to its online platform following requests from Nigerians and stakeholders

The commission had already conducted a physical display of the register at Registration Areas nationwide from October 9 to 15, 2026

INEC said it continues to process claims and objections as it works toward publishing the Final Register of Voters in December 2026

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has made the Preliminary Register of Voters available on its online platform, extending public access to a register that was previously only viewable at physical locations across the country.

Legit.ng reports that Atiku Abubakar accused INEC of leaving its online voters' register portal blank during the announced October 9 to 15 public scrutiny window.

Voters can check their details online after a physical display held nationwide from October 9 to 15. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

INEC's Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Mohammed Kudu Haruna, said the decision responds directly to concerns raised by Nigerians and other stakeholders who called for digital access to the register ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Haruna announced the development on Monday, October 26, 2026, via INEC handle @inecnigeria.

Physical display came first

Under Section 19 of the Electoral Act, 2026, the commission held a physical display of the register at Registration Areas across all states from October 9 to 15, 2026. During that period, registered voters were able to inspect their personal details and raise any claims or objections as required by law.

The commission said the online publication at [https://display.inecnigeria.org](https://display.inecnigeria.org) does not replace the physical exercise already completed but is meant to complement it by giving more Nigerians a chance to access the same information.

What comes next

INEC said it is still processing claims and objections submitted during the physical display period in line with the Electoral Act, 2026. Once that process is complete, the commission plans to certify and publish the Final Register of Voters on December 15, 2026.

Haruna said the decision to go online reflects the commission's commitment to transparency and public confidence in the electoral process, adding that INEC "appreciates the continued interest and constructive engagement of Nigerians and stakeholders."

INEC opens new window for candidates dropped

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that INEC published a statement on October 13, 2026, explaining why certain candidates did not appear on the final 2027 governorship election list.

The exclusions followed a Supreme Court ruling delivered on September 24, 2026, which upheld a key provision of the Electoral Act, 2026 on membership registers.

Political parties that believe their candidates were wrongly excluded have until October 24, 2026, to formally notify the Commission.

Source: Legit.ng