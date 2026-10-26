Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk spoke about Victor Osimhen's role in the Istanbul derby victory over Fenerbahce

Osimhen scored twice in the match, with Buruk singling out the Nigerian striker's partnership with Aleksey Batrakov

The win moved Galatasaray to the top of the Turkish Super League with a six-point gap over Fenerbahce

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk credited the growing understanding between Victor Osimhen and Aleksey Batrakov as a key factor in his side's 2-1 victory over fierce rivals Fenerbahce in the first Istanbul derby of the season.

Osimhen was the decisive figure on the night, netting once in each half to give Galatasaray the win. Irfan Can Kahveci pulled a goal back for Fenerbahce, but it was not enough to deny Galatasaray all three points.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after his goals against Fenerbahce. Photo by Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

The result lifted Galatasaray to the top of the Turkish Super League table, opening up a six-point advantage over their city rivals, with Amedspor sitting between the two clubs.

Buruk praises Osimhen-Batrakov connection

Speaking to A Spor after the final whistle, Buruk focused on the transformation he has seen in Russian midfielder Batrakov since joining Galatasaray.

“We clearly see the change in Batrakov. He's come to a different game here; his previous team was one that defended in the second half, waiting for the opponent's mistakes, but now he's come to a team that presses high up the pitch,” the coach said.

“He started doing this very well with Osimhen, and he also came into the midfield today.”

Buruk's comments reflected his belief that Batrakov has adapted quickly to Galatasaray's more aggressive style of play, and that his combination with Osimhen is becoming one of the team's most effective weapons.

With the derby behind them and their position at the summit of the Super League strengthened, Galatasaray now shift their focus to an away trip to face Konyaspor in Konya in their next league fixture.

Osimhen’s record against Fenerbahce

Legit.ng previously reported Victor Osimhen’s record against Fenerbahce ahead of the first intercontinental derby of the 2026/27 season.

His performance in the 2-1 win adds a victory and two more goals to an already impressive record against Galatasaray’s fiercest rivals.

Source: Legit.ng