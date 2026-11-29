New Zealand's Minister of Immigration announced a major change affecting two older routes to permanent residency in the country

The government gave six months' notice before the suspension takes effect, giving some applicants a narrow window to act

People already on one of the affected pathways may still have an option available to them under specific conditions

Two pathways to permanent residency in New Zealand are set to close, leaving anyone planning to use them with a tight deadline to act.

New Zealand's Minister of Immigration announced on November 27, 2026 that two older investment and business-based routes to a Permanent Resident Visa will be suspended from May 30, 2027.

New Zealand to suspend two permanent residency routes. Photo credit: DuKai photographer/ Getty Images, Reuters.

Source: Getty Images

The government gave six months' notice of the change, describing both pathways as options that were introduced long before the country's current immigration settings and that very few people now use.

What the two suspended pathways require

The two routes being closed are linked to investment and business establishment as ways of demonstrating commitment to New Zealand.

Under the investment pathway, applicants must have maintained a qualifying investment of at least NZD $1 million for 24 months after being granted residence.

The business route requires that a qualifying business has been in operation for at least 12 months before the application is submitted.

Anyone who can fully meet these requirements before May 30, 2027 is still eligible to apply for a Permanent Resident Visa through these routes up to that date.

What happens to applicants already on these pathways

For those already partway through one of the two routes but unlikely to complete the qualifying period before the deadline, there is a limited fallback.

Such applicants may apply for a Second or Subsequent Resident Visa, provided they made the eligible investment by November 30, 2026 and satisfy all other conditions, including the qualifying period.

The government was clear that other pathways to permanent residency remain open. These include demonstrating commitment through time spent living in New Zealand or, for holders of investor visas, by fulfilling their investment and resident visa conditions.

The decision to suspend the older options is part of a broader effort to align the country's immigration settings with its current economic priorities.

According to the announcement, the existing framework demands higher levels of investment than the two routes being removed, and closing them is intended to bring greater consistency to how New Zealand attracts investment and supports economic growth.

New Zealand announces immigration updates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand's Immigration New Zealand (INZ) announced updates to its Work to Residence visa, introducing two skilled pathways for foreign workers.

The Trades and Technician pathway requires applicants to hold a relevant Level 4 or higher qualification recognised on the NZQCF.

Source: Legit.ng