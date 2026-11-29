UKVI deemed 84% of interviewed Nigerian student visa applicants non-credible, as the share invited for interviews tripled in 2026

Canada’s ICAS stopped accepting credentials from four Nigerian universities, potentially complicating graduates’ immigration, employment and study plans

The developments heighten concerns over academic integrity and underscore the need to check visa and credential assessment requirements

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerians seeking academic and professional opportunities abroad face fresh challenges as the United Kingdom intensifies student visa credibility checks, while a Canadian credential assessment agency has announced restrictions affecting qualifications from four Nigerian universities.

New findings show that approximately 84 per cent of Nigerian student visa applicants subjected to credibility interviews by UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) between May and October 2026 were deemed non-credible.

UK government reveals why Nigerians fail credibility interviews as Canada restricts 4 Nigerian universities Credit: UK Home Office

Source: UGC

The development comes amid heightened scrutiny of international students seeking admission into British universities.

Nigeria ranks third in UK visa credibility refusals

According to The PIE News, Nigeria ranked third among six countries with the highest refusal rates following student visa credibility interviews during the six months.

Nigeria was also the only African country among the six nationalities highlighted in the report.

Of the 11,415 prospective international students interviewed, 9,043, representing approximately 79 per cent, were deemed non-credible by immigration officers.

Nepal recorded the highest refusal rate at 92 per cent, followed by India at 89 per cent and Nigeria at 84 per cent.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka recorded 79 per cent each, while Pakistan recorded 73 per cent.

However, the figures relate specifically to applicants subjected to credibility interviews and do not represent the overall annual student visa rejection rates for these countries.

UK intensifies scrutiny of Nigerian students

The report also revealed a significant increase in the proportion of Nigerian applicants invited for credibility interviews.

The percentage increased from seven per cent in 2025 to 21 per cent in 2026, indicating heightened scrutiny of prospective Nigerian students.

Among the common reasons identified for visa refusals were inadequate research into prospective universities, insufficient knowledge of selected academic programmes and an inability to explain how proposed studies align with career ambitions.

Concerns about English language proficiency and the credibility of applicants' financial resources also contributed to unfavourable decisions.

However, UK Home Office official Oliver Rae maintained that the stricter compliance measures were intended to identify genuine students rather than limit international admissions.

Canadian agency restricts qualifications from four Nigerian universities

In a separate development, Canada's International Credential Assessment Service (ICAS) has announced that it is currently not accepting applications relating to studies completed at four Nigerian universities.

The affected institutions are:

Imo State University (IMSU)

Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO)

Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT)

University of Benin (UNIBEN)

In a notice published on its website, ICAS explained that academic documentation submitted for studies completed at the affected institutions would not be included in its credential assessments.

The restriction could complicate plans for graduates seeking Canadian immigration, employment and further education opportunities through the agency.

However, the decision does not constitute a nationwide Canadian ban on qualifications from the affected universities.

Concerns mount over Nigerian academic qualifications

Education technologist Alex Onyia expressed concern over the development, warning that graduates who legitimately earned their qualifications could suffer the consequences of alleged academic irregularities within Nigerian institutions.

UK government reveals why Nigerians fail credibility interviews as Canada restricts 4 Nigerian universities Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

He also raised concerns about the possibility of similar restrictions by World Education Services (WES), another international credential evaluation organisation.

However, no equivalent restriction by WES was established in the information provided, and ICAS did not specify the reasons behind its decision in the cited notice.

The developments underscore the importance of academic integrity, institutional accountability and adequate preparation for international visa applications.

For Nigerian students and graduates, the emerging challenges highlight the need to verify immigration requirements and credential assessment policies before committing substantial resources to overseas education and relocation plans.

UK warns Nigerians applying for visas

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United Kingdom has issued a fresh warning to Nigerians and other foreign nationals seeking visas, identifying four major warning signs that could expose applicants to fraud and financial losses.

The UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) agency issued the advisory on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, through its official X account, urging prospective travellers to remain vigilant when dealing with visa agents and immigration intermediaries.

Source: Legit.ng