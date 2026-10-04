President Tinubu has lost at least 3 key appointees to death since he took office in May 2023

The appointees held senior roles ranging from Chief of Army Staff to ambassador-designate and a commission chairman

The deaths occurred between November 2024 and August 2026, spanning different illnesses and circumstances

Since President Bola Tinubu assumed office in May 2023, at least three of his key appointees have died either while serving in their roles or before they could take up their positions.

The cases span the military, diplomatic service, and federal commissions, and each was confirmed through official statements from the Presidency or the relevant government agencies.

President Bola Tinubu mourns as Chief of Army Staff dies Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff

Lt. Gen. Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja was one of Tinubu's earliest major appointments, named Chief of Army Staff on June 19, 2023. He died on November 5, 2024, in Lagos at the age of 56 after a period of illness.

Tinubu publicly mourned him, ordered flags to be flown at half-mast nationwide, and described the appointment as one of his best decisions as president. He also conferred a posthumous national honour on Lagbaja, the Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR). Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede subsequently took over as Chief of Army Staff.

Mohammed Mahmud Lele, ambassador-designate to Algeria

Mohammed Mahmud Lele, a career diplomat who had served as Director of the Middle East and Gulf Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was nominated by Tinubu and confirmed by the Senate as Nigeria's ambassador to Algeria.

He died on April 19, 2026, in Ankara, Türkiye, at the age of 50 after a prolonged illness, and he never got the chance to take up his posting. He was buried in Kano according to Islamic rites. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed his death and described him as a dedicated officer who served with distinction throughout his career.

Aminu Yusuf Wushishi, NPC chairman

Dr Aminu Yusuf, also known as Aminu Yusuf Wushishi or Talban Wushishi, was appointed by Tinubu as Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC) in 2025 and was sworn in on December 3, 2025, alongside other board members. He died on August 28, 2026, in Abuja at the age of 66 after a brief illness. Reports linked his death to diabetes-related complications; he had previously collapsed in public before his death.

The National Population Commission and the Presidency both confirmed his passing. Tinubu issued a formal condolence statement, describing Wushishi as a distinguished public servant whose contributions to Nigeria's public administration would not be forgotten.

President Bola Tinubu mourns as Aminu Yusuf Wushishi dies Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Facebook

PDP former national chairman, Tukur, is dead

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bamanga Tukur, a towering figure in Nigerian politics and business for over six decades, died in Abuja on Saturday, September 12.

Tukur held major roles including Governor of old Gongola State, Minister of Industries, and PDP National Chairman from 2012 to 2014.

Beyond politics, he founded BHI Holdings and led the Africa Business Roundtable as a founder, past president, and Life Patron.

Source: Legit.ng