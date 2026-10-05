President Bola Tinubu wrapped up a six-day stay in Lagos before departing for Abuja on October 5, 2026

Tinubu delivered Nigeria's 66th Independence Day address on October 1 and attended the national premiere of MKO, a documentary on Chief MKO Abiola

The President also visited Oba of Lagos Rilwan Akiolu at Iga Iduganran Palace during his time in Lagos

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu departed Lagos for Abuja on Monday, October 5, 2026, bringing a six-day stay in the country's former capital to a close.

According to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Tinubu had arrived in Lagos on Tuesday, September 29, following an annual vacation in London and Paris.

President Bola Tinubu returns to Abuja Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu's Independence Day engagements

On October 1, the President addressed Nigerians to mark the country's 66th Independence Day anniversary. Later that same day, he attended the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts on Lagos Island for the national premiere of *MKO*, a documentary that traces the life, political journey, and enduring legacy of the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola, as well as the June 12, 1993 pro-democracy struggle that bears his name.

Palace visit and departure

On Sunday, the President paid a courtesy call on the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Babatunde Akiolu, at his Iga Iduganran Palace on Lagos Island, before rounding off his stay in the city.

The statement reads in part:

"President Tinubu also, on Sunday, paid a visit to the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Babatunde Akiolu, at his Iga Iduganran Palace on Lagos Island."

See the full statement from Bayo Onanuga on X here:

El-Rufai: Tension as ADC criticises Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bolaji Abdullahi, the national publicity secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), issued a direct warning to Tinubu over the detention of former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Abdullahi alleged that El-Rufai's continued custody was politically motivated and designed to sideline him from the 2027 elections.

El-Rufai is facing separate trials by the DSS and ICPC, with his bail application dismissed in early July, while his wives appealed to Tinubu for help.

Source: Legit.ng