Breaking: Tinubu Leaves Lagos as Presidency Opens Up
- President Bola Tinubu wrapped up a six-day stay in Lagos before departing for Abuja on October 5, 2026
- Tinubu delivered Nigeria's 66th Independence Day address on October 1 and attended the national premiere of MKO, a documentary on Chief MKO Abiola
- The President also visited Oba of Lagos Rilwan Akiolu at Iga Iduganran Palace during his time in Lagos
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President Bola Ahmed Tinubu departed Lagos for Abuja on Monday, October 5, 2026, bringing a six-day stay in the country's former capital to a close.
According to a statement by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Tinubu had arrived in Lagos on Tuesday, September 29, following an annual vacation in London and Paris.
Tinubu's Independence Day engagements
On October 1, the President addressed Nigerians to mark the country's 66th Independence Day anniversary. Later that same day, he attended the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and Creative Arts on Lagos Island for the national premiere of *MKO*, a documentary that traces the life, political journey, and enduring legacy of the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola, as well as the June 12, 1993 pro-democracy struggle that bears his name.
Palace visit and departure
On Sunday, the President paid a courtesy call on the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Babatunde Akiolu, at his Iga Iduganran Palace on Lagos Island, before rounding off his stay in the city.
The statement reads in part:
"President Tinubu also, on Sunday, paid a visit to the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Babatunde Akiolu, at his Iga Iduganran Palace on Lagos Island."
See the full statement from Bayo Onanuga on X here:
El-Rufai: Tension as ADC criticises Tinubu
Legit.ng earlier reported that Bolaji Abdullahi, the national publicity secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), issued a direct warning to Tinubu over the detention of former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai.
Abdullahi alleged that El-Rufai's continued custody was politically motivated and designed to sideline him from the 2027 elections.
El-Rufai is facing separate trials by the DSS and ICPC, with his bail application dismissed in early July, while his wives appealed to Tinubu for help.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng