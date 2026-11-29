Governor Hyacinth Alia declared Monday, November 30, a work-free day across Benue state

President Tinubu is expected in Makurdi for a Renewed Hope campaign engagement at IBB Square

Governor Alia said the declaration was to allow residents to come out and receive the president

Makurdi - Benue State Governor, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, declared Monday, November 30, 2026, a work-free day for the entire state, paving the way for residents to attend a public engagement featuring President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Makurdi.

The announcement was made on Sunday, November 29, 2026, through a statement signed by Sir Tersoo Kula, Chief Press Secretary to the governor.

Governor Hyacinth Alia declares Monday, November 30, a work-free day in Benue ahead of President Tinubu’s visit to Makurdi. Photo: @benuestategovt

Source: Twitter

2027 elections: Tinubu's Makurdi visit

Tinubu is scheduled to visit the Benue state capital to address members of the public and take part in a Renewed Hope campaign engagement at IBB Square. The event is set to begin at 10:00 a.m.

Governor Alia said the holiday was designed to give as many residents as possible the opportunity to attend the occasion.

"This declaration is necessitated to enable all people of goodwill to come out in their numbers and fete Mr. President," he said.

Governor Alia's message to Tinubu

Beyond the logistics of the visit, Governor Alia used the announcement to express Benue state's gratitude for the federal government's continued backing of the state. He pointed to security and infrastructure as two key areas where he hoped to deepen cooperation between the state and the presidency.

The governor indicated that his administration remained committed to strengthening ties with Abuja, describing the relationship as one that was yielding tangible benefits for the people of Benue.

Benue APC Rejects Parallel Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Group

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue state rejected a group calling itself the "Strategic Alliance for Tinubu/Shettima Re-election 2027," saying the formation threatens the party's internal unity and its prospects in the 2027 governorship election.

Richard Asema, director general of the Tinubu/Alia 2027 Campaign Council in Benue state, made the party's position known at a press briefing held at the campaign secretariat on Friday, November 13, 2026.

Asema said the party was troubled to discover that the alliance's campaign council includes serving officers of opposition parties, specifically governorship candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party, alongside members of other minority parties.

Source: Legit.ng