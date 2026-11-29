2027 Elections: Dangata Urges Jigawa Voters to Re-elect Tinubu, Namadi
- A young politician and journalist from Jigawa state called on residents to back Governor Namadi ahead of 2027
- Ahmad Abba Dangata described Namadi as a visionary leader whose administration has delivered tangible results
- Dangata also urged voters to re-elect President Tinubu alongside the Jigawa governor in the next general elections
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Jigawa state - Ahead of the 2027 general elections, supporters of Jigawa State Governor Malam Umar Namadi have called on residents to continue backing him, citing visible development and what they describe as purposeful leadership under his administration.
Ahmad Abba Dangata, a young politician, journalist and writer from Jigawa state, made the appeal in a statement in which he praised the governor's approach to governance and urged the electorate to return both Namadi and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to office.
Dangata's case for Namadi's re-election
Dangata, speaking on the governor's record, said Namadi, popularly known as Danmodi, had shown a commitment to serving the people of Jigawa state.
"He is brilliant, courageous and innovative. While no leader is without fault, he strives to do his best and acts with purpose," Dangata said.
He added that the governor's willingness to engage directly with communities across the state stood out as one of his strongest qualities, describing him as approachable, humble and humanitarian.
Dangata said Namadi's experience in office had produced concrete results and called on residents to pray for and support the governor to sustain the progress already recorded.
"His exceptional leadership and commitment to the development of Jigawa State are highly commendable," he said.
A call to vote in 2027
Beyond his praise for the governor, Dangata, who is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), broadened his appeal to include the presidency, urging Jigawa voters to re-elect President Tinubu alongside Namadi in 2027 for what he described as the continuation of good work in the state.
He closed his remarks with a prayer for the governor and the country.
"May Almighty Allah continue to guide and protect him. Ameen. May Almighty Allah bless Jigawa state and Nigeria. Ameen," Dangata said.
2027: Jigawa council chairman leads mobilisation for Tinubu, Namadi
In a related development, the Executive Chairman of Garki Local Government Area in Jigawa state, Hon. Adamu Hudu Kore, popularly known as Jarman Garki, on Saturday mobilised a large gathering of APC supporters from Kanya Ward to publicly declare their backing for President Tinubu, Governor Namadi, and the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.
The crowd gathered to receive Governor Namadi as he passed through the area on his way to Kazaure, where he was scheduled to flag off his governorship re-election campaign. The turnout, which included both men and women from across the ward, was described as a demonstration of grassroots solidarity.
Source: Legit.ng
Nurudeen Lawal (Head of Politics and Current Affairs Desk) Nurudeen Lawal is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 8 years. He received his B/Arts degree in Literature in English from OAU. Lawal is the Head of the Politics/CA Desk at Legit.ng. He previously worked at Lantern Books and Saraba Magazine. Lawal was named the Political Desk Head of the Year (Nigeria Media Nite-Out Award 2023). Lawal is a member of the Oxford Climate Journalism Network. He is also a certified fact-checker (Dubawa fellowship, 2020). Contact him at lawal.nurudeen@corp.legit.ng or +2348054399455.