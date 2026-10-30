Dangote Refinery reduced its petrol depot price to N1,290 per litre, making it the cheapest supplier among the depots reviewed in Lagos

Pinnacle and Rainoil also cut their prices by N20 to N1,300 per litre, while MRS and NIPCO sell at N1,310

Petrol depot prices declined in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Calabar, with the highest listed rate standing at N1,335 per litre

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Dangote Refinery has reduced its petrol price to N1,290 per litre, selling below other major depot operators in Lagos as fuel marketers adjust their rates.

The latest depot price data for Thursday, October 29, 2026, showed that Dangote's price dropped by N18 from N1,308 per litre.

Dangote sells petrol below MRS, NIPCO, Pinnacle and Rainoil as depot prices decline. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The reduction makes Dangote the cheapest petrol supplier among the Lagos depots reviewed, ahead of Pinnacle and Rainoil, which sell at N1,300 per litre.

Petroluemprice.ng revealed that MRS and NIPCO currently sell petrol at N1,310 per litre, while African Terminal reduced its price to N1,307.

Depot prices represent the rates at which suppliers sell petrol to marketers and may differ from pump prices at filling stations due to transportation costs and retailers' operating margins.

Current petrol depot prices in Lagos

The latest prices show that Dangote Refinery has the lowest rate among the listed depots.

Depot Previous price Current price Difference Dangote N1,308 N1,290 -N18 Pinnacle N1,320 N1,300 -N20 Rainoil N1,320 N1,300 -N20 African Terminal N1,319 N1,307 -N12 MRS N1,324 N1,310 -N14 NIPCO N1,320 N1,310 -N10 Aiteo N1,317 N1,317 0

Petrol prices in Port Harcourt

In Port Harcourt, Bulk Strategic and Masters reduced their petrol prices by N8 each to N1,325 per litre.

Matrix lowered its rate by N7 from N1,335 to N1,328 per litre, while T.S.L listed its current price at N1,325.

Depot Previous price Current price Difference Bulk Strategic N1,333 N1,325 -N8 Masters N1,333 N1,325 -N8 Matrix N1,335 N1,328 -N7 T.S.L N1,325 N1,325 0

Dangote sells petrol N20 below Pinnacle and Rainoil in Lagos. Photo: AFP

Source: UGC

In Calabar, Matrix reduced its petrol price by N6 to N1,332 per litre, while Northwest cut its rate by N5 to N1,335.

Soroman listed its current price at N1,330 per litre.

Depot Previous price Current price Difference Matrix N1,338 N1,332 -N6 Northwest N1,340 N1,335 -N5 Soroman N1,330 N1,330 O

The figures show that Dangote Refinery offered the lowest listed petrol price across the three locations at N1,290 per litre, while Northwest in Calabar had the highest rate at N1,335.

Diesel price changes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Depot owners in Lagos have cut diesel prices below Dangote Petroleum Refinery’s new gantry rate of N1,840 per litre, less than 24 hours after the refinery announced a price increase.

The latest adjustments highlight intensifying competition among suppliers in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum market, with several depots offering Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), commonly known as diesel, at lower rates than the refinery.

Duport, Ibachem and Ibeto priced diesel at N1,825 per litre.

Source: Legit.ng