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Good News as Dangote Slashes Petrol Price, Sells Lower Than Other Marketers
Business and Economy

Good News as Dangote Slashes Petrol Price, Sells Lower Than Other Marketers

by  Dave Ibemere
3 min read
  • Dangote Refinery reduced its petrol depot price to N1,290 per litre, making it the cheapest supplier among the depots reviewed in Lagos
  • Pinnacle and Rainoil also cut their prices by N20 to N1,300 per litre, while MRS and NIPCO sell at N1,310
  • Petrol depot prices declined in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Calabar, with the highest listed rate standing at N1,335 per litre

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Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Dangote Refinery has reduced its petrol price to N1,290 per litre, selling below other major depot operators in Lagos as fuel marketers adjust their rates.

The latest depot price data for Thursday, October 29, 2026, showed that Dangote's price dropped by N18 from N1,308 per litre.

Dangote Refinery cuts petrol price to N1,290 per litre
Dangote sells petrol below MRS, NIPCO, Pinnacle and Rainoil as depot prices decline. Photo: Bloomberg
Source: Getty Images

The reduction makes Dangote the cheapest petrol supplier among the Lagos depots reviewed, ahead of Pinnacle and Rainoil, which sell at N1,300 per litre.

Read also

Petrol prices drop nationwide as marketers announce new rates at depots

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Petroluemprice.ng revealed that MRS and NIPCO currently sell petrol at N1,310 per litre, while African Terminal reduced its price to N1,307.

Depot prices represent the rates at which suppliers sell petrol to marketers and may differ from pump prices at filling stations due to transportation costs and retailers' operating margins.

Current petrol depot prices in Lagos

The latest prices show that Dangote Refinery has the lowest rate among the listed depots.

Depot

Previous price

Current price

Difference

Dangote

N1,308

N1,290

-N18

Pinnacle

N1,320

N1,300

-N20

Rainoil

N1,320

N1,300

-N20

African Terminal

N1,319

N1,307

-N12

MRS

N1,324

N1,310

-N14

NIPCO

N1,320

N1,310

-N10

Aiteo

N1,317

N1,317

0

Petrol prices in Port Harcourt

In Port Harcourt, Bulk Strategic and Masters reduced their petrol prices by N8 each to N1,325 per litre.

Matrix lowered its rate by N7 from N1,335 to N1,328 per litre, while T.S.L listed its current price at N1,325.

Read also

Petrol prices: Depot owners release new rates nationwide as Dangote Refinery sells cheaper

Depot

Previous price

Current price

Difference

Bulk Strategic

N1,333

N1,325

-N8

Masters

N1,333

N1,325

-N8

Matrix

N1,335

N1,328

-N7

T.S.L

N1,325

N1,325

0

Port Harcourt depots lower petrol prices as competition continues in the downstream market.
Dangote sells petrol N20 below Pinnacle and Rainoil in Lagos. Photo: AFP
Source: UGC

In Calabar, Matrix reduced its petrol price by N6 to N1,332 per litre, while Northwest cut its rate by N5 to N1,335.

Soroman listed its current price at N1,330 per litre.

Depot

Previous price

Current price

Difference

Matrix

N1,338

N1,332

-N6

Northwest

N1,340

N1,335

-N5

Soroman

N1,330

N1,330

O

The figures show that Dangote Refinery offered the lowest listed petrol price across the three locations at N1,290 per litre, while Northwest in Calabar had the highest rate at N1,335.

Diesel price changes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Depot owners in Lagos have cut diesel prices below Dangote Petroleum Refinery’s new gantry rate of N1,840 per litre, less than 24 hours after the refinery announced a price increase.

The latest adjustments highlight intensifying competition among suppliers in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum market, with several depots offering Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), commonly known as diesel, at lower rates than the refinery.

Duport, Ibachem and Ibeto priced diesel at N1,825 per litre.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Dave Ibemere avatar

Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. Fellow, MTN Pan African Media Innovation(2026), Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.

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