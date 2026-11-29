Cooking gas costs N1,500–N1,700 per kilogram at retail outlets, squeezing Nigerian household budgets ahead of Christmas and New Year

Dangote Refinery’s N1,080-per-kilogram depot price is up to N180 lower than other major suppliers

Seasonal demand could keep LPG prices high through January, with retail costs shaped by supply and distribution expenses

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The cost of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), popularly known as cooking gas, has remained high across Nigeria as households prepare for Christmas and New Year celebrations amid rising living expenses.

A market survey conducted on Sunday, November 29, 2026, showed that cooking gas prices remained elevated at depots and retail outlets, raising concerns about household spending during the festive season.

New cooking gas prices emerge as Christmas approaches, dealers sell at new rates. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The development comes as families prepare for increased cooking activities, social gatherings and other celebrations traditionally associated with the end-of-year festivities.

Dangote Refinery offers cheaper cooking gas

The survey showed that gantry and ex-depot prices of cooking gas ranged between N1,080 and N1,260 per kilogram, depending on the supplier.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery offered the product at N1,080 per kilogram, while other major suppliers, including Techno Oil, Mobil and the Nigerian Independent Petroleum Company (NIPCO), sold cooking gas at between N1,250 and N1,260 per kilogram.

The figures represent a price difference of up to N180 per kilogram between Dangote Refinery and other suppliers.

However, the relatively lower price at the refinery has yet to translate into equally affordable rates for consumers at the retail level.

Transportation, distribution and other operational expenses can contribute to the difference between depot and retail prices.

Dealers release new retail cooking gas prices

At the retail level, cooking gas prices ranged between N1,500 and N1,550 per kilogram at selected Ranoil, MRS and Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) outlets in Abuja and its environs.

Meanwhile, smaller LPG retail outlets in Dawaki, Gwarinpa, Kubwa and Lugbe sold the product at between N1,650 and N1,700 per kilogram.

At these rates, consumers purchasing 12.5kg of cooking gas would spend between N18,750 and N21,250, depending on their preferred retail outlet.

The price disparity means households could save as much as N2,500 on a 12.5kg refill by purchasing from outlets offering lower rates.

Cooking gas prices may remain high until January

NIPCO spokesperson Lawal Taofeek had reportedly disclosed that cooking gas prices could remain elevated between November and January due to increased seasonal demand.

The festive period typically witnesses higher consumption as households, restaurants, caterers and hospitality businesses increase their cooking activities.

For many Nigerian families already grappling with elevated food and transportation costs, expensive cooking gas could place additional pressure on their Christmas budgets.

Nigerians brace for higher cooking gas prices ahead of the Christmas season. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Consumers will be watching developments in domestic LPG supply and depot pricing, particularly at Dangote Refinery, for signs of possible relief as the festive season gathers momentum.

Whether retail prices decline in the coming weeks will largely depend on supply conditions, demand and distribution costs.

FG unveils plans to crash cooking gas

Legit.ng also reported that the federal government has announced plans to bring down the cost of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), popularly known as cooking gas, as rising prices continue to increase the financial burden on Nigerian households.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) disclosed the plan after a meeting with officials of Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG).

Source: Legit.ng