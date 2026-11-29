Sweden announced a major change to its family reunification rules, setting a new residence requirement for reference persons

The Swedish Migration Agency said the two-year rule took effect from October 1, 2026 and applies to those holding temporary permits

Certain categories of migrants, including refugees whose relationships predate their arrival in Sweden, may qualify for exemptions

Sweden has drawn a firm new line for migrants hoping to bring their families into the country, requiring them to first prove they have put down roots there.

The Swedish Migration Agency announced that, from October 1, 2026, any reference person holding a temporary residence permit must have lived in Sweden under that permit for a minimum of two years before their family members can apply to join them. The requirement must already be satisfied at the point when the family submits its application, meaning there is no grace period once the paperwork is filed.

Sweden mentions foreign workers who can bring their family members after 2 years. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Who the new rule affects

The policy targets reference persons — that is, people already living in Sweden who act as the anchor for a family reunification application. Under the previous framework, the duration of a person's residence in Sweden carried less weight in determining whether a spouse, child, or other close relative could be granted a permit to live alongside them. The updated rules tighten that threshold considerably for anyone on a temporary permit.

Not everyone falls under the new requirement. The agency confirmed that exemptions exist for specific circumstances. Refugees are among those who may be excluded from the two-year condition, provided that the family relationship in question was formed before the refugee arrived in Sweden. The agency did not detail every category covered by exemptions, but indicated that the relief is targeted rather than broad.

What this means for family reunification applicants

For many migrants navigating Sweden's immigration system, the change introduces a waiting period that did not previously exist in this form. Families separated across borders will now need to factor in the length of a reference person's Swedish residence before initiating the reunification process, potentially delaying applications that might otherwise have proceeded sooner.

The Swedish Migration Agency published full details of the updated rules, including guidance on the exemptions available under the new framework.

Read the full details of Sweden's new family reunification rules on the Swedish Migration Agency website.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Sweden released a list of two occupations that cannot qualify for a work permit.

Spain increases age limit for residency permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Spain mentioned its new immigration rules, including a higher age limit for children of Spanish citizens seeking residence permits and five new residency categories.

The reform raises the age ceiling from 21 to 26, giving young adults who had aged out under the old rules a chance to reunite with their parents in Spain.

Source: Legit.ng