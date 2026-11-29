Jimmy Odukoya mounted the pulpit at Fountain of Life Church's Ilupeju headquarters three days after a Lagos High Court issued a warrant for his arrest

Police officers were stationed at the church entrance as security personnel searched worshippers before they entered the auditorium

Despite a court order restraining him from acting as senior pastor, Odukoya addressed the congregation on affliction and the church's ongoing legal crisis

Jimmy Odukoya stepped up to lead Sunday service at The Fountain of Life Church on November 29, just three days after a Lagos State High Court issued a warrant for his arrest.

The clergyman took over the pulpit at the church's headquarters in Ilupeju, Lagos, following the praise, worship, and prayer sessions. His appearance came despite an interim court order restraining him from presenting himself as the church's senior pastor and spiritual head, which the church challenged.

Jimmy Odukoya addresses the church’s legal crisis and affliction today. Credit: iamthatpj

Source: Instagram

According to Premium Times, police officers were positioned at the entrance while in-house security personnel screened worshippers before they were allowed into the auditorium. The security presence, though visible, was lighter than what was recorded the previous Sunday, when roughly 10 police vehicles and more than 20 officers had surrounded the premises.

Odukoya addresses the crisis head-on

Odukoya anchored his sermon on the theme of affliction and trials, telling his congregation that the challenges currently facing the church would not last. He appeared to reference the leadership dispute directly, raising questions about how what he described as internal disagreements had spilled into the public domain.

"How did we get here? Why are internal matters in external places?" he asked.

Odukoya also acknowledged that some members had been unsure whether the service would go ahead at all given the ongoing legal dispute.

Odukoya calls controversy 'free publicity'

Rather than treating the widespread media coverage as damaging, Odukoya reframed it as a benefit to the church, describing it as publicity the congregation never had to pay for.

Jimmy Odukoya tells the congregation the church’s public attention could work in its favour. Credit: iamthatpj

Source: Getty Images

"Fountain is the most popular church. Every five steps you go, they are mentioning Fountain," he said.

"Publicity that we did not pay for, we are having it abroad. Everything works together for us. Whether they like it or not, their opinion is working for us."

The leadership tussle at the church has drawn considerable attention both within Nigeria and internationally, with the court-issued arrest warrant adding a sharp legal dimension to what began as an internal dispute over who should lead the congregation.

Pastor Tolu Odukoya shares plan for Christmas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jimmy Odukoya's sister, Tolu Odukoya, an associate senior pastor at Fountain of Life Church, announced a Christmas worship concert, drawing attention not just for the event itself but for the timing of her post.

In the caption accompanying a promotional flyer, Odukoya invited the public to join her for what she described as "The Worship Project 2.0 Behold the King: A Christmas Worship Experience."

Source: Legit.ng