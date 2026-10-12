Vice-President Kashim Shettima received leaders of the National Directorate of Arewa for Asiwaju Movement at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday

Former Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello, former Jigawa Governor Abubakar Badaru, and former Plateau Governor Simon Lalong were among those present at the Villa

The visit came two days before the planned inauguration of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and weeks before the party's Kaduna campaign flag-off

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Monday held a closed-door meeting with a group of prominent political figures at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, two days before the All Progressives Congress (APC) is set to inaugurate its Presidential Campaign Council.

Among those who came were former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, former Jigawa State Governor Abubakar Badaru, former Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong, and Director-General of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (retd.).

Shettima hosts Bello and ex-governors at the Presidential Villa. Photo credit: Kashim Shettima/Yahaya Bello

Source: Facebook

The delegation, which identified itself as leaders of the National Directorate of Arewa for Asiwaju Movement, arrived at the State House at around 4pm and made their way to the Vice-President's wing.

As reported by Vanguard, also in attendance was Special Adviser to the President on Policy Coordination, Hadiza Bala-Usman.

Shettima's earlier meeting

When the delegation arrived, Shettima was still engaged in a separate meeting at the President's wing, which had begun around 2pm.

That earlier session included the Minister of Livestock Development, Idi Maiha, and Prof. Attahiru Jega, who serves as Special Adviser to the President and Coordinator of the Presidential Livestock Reform. Jega is a former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The purpose of the delegation's visit was not immediately disclosed, though it was gathered that the engagement was a courtesy call.

APC 2027 campaign timeline

The meeting took place against the backdrop of the APC's preparations for the 2027 presidential election. The party's Presidential Campaign Council is scheduled for inauguration on Wednesday, October 14, at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja.

The Director-General of the campaign council, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, announced the dates to State House correspondents on Friday after meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Villa.

Yari said the campaign flag-off is planned for Kaduna State on October 24, after which the campaign train will move to Port Harcourt and Maiduguri. He added that the full campaign schedule would be made public following the council's inauguration.

Tinubu is seeking re-election in the presidential election scheduled for January 16, 2027.

Shettima speaks on northern governors' support for Tinubu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Office of the Vice President issued a clarification on September 17, 2026, over comments Shettima made about northern governors' backing of President Tinubu.

Shettima's reference to six northern governors who supported Tinubu was specifically about events before the APC presidential primary in June 2022.

The Vice President's office said northern APC governors rallied fully behind Tinubu after his emergence as the party's candidate ahead of the 2023 election.

Source: Legit.ng