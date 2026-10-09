A book examining President Tinubu's reform agenda and vision beyond 2027 is set for launch in Abuja on November 5, 2026

Aliko Dangote will serve as Chief Launcher, with BUA Chairman Abdul Samad Rabiu as Co-Chief Launcher at the high-profile event

President Tinubu, Wike, APC governors, Sultan of Sokoto and Ooni of Ife are among the distinguished guests expected at the occasion

Abuuja, FCT - A book centred on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's policy reforms and his case for continued leadership beyond 2027 will be officially presented on November 5, 2026, at the Bola Ahmed International Conference Centre in Abuja.

The publication, titled *The Courage to Reform: Architecture of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, Beyond 2027 — Statecraft, Vision for National Renewal*, is intended to lay out the administration's reform record, its governing philosophy and its long-term vision for Nigeria.

Aliko Dangote and BUA Chairman Abdul Samad Rabiu are expected to lead the launch of a book on President Bola Tinubu’s reform agenda in Abuja on November 5, 2026.

Source: UGC

Dangote and Rabiu to Front the Occasion

Industrialist Aliko Dangote, President of the Dangote Group, has been named Chief Launcher, while Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman of BUA Cement Plc, will serve as Co-Chief Launcher. The pairing of two of Nigeria's most prominent business figures is a deliberate signal from the organisers, who appear keen to frame the conversation around reform, governance and private-sector confidence in the administration's direction.

President Tinubu is expected at the event as Special Guest of Honour. Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), will chair the occasion.

High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, widely known as Tompolo and founder of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Door-to-Door Movement, will serve as Chief Host. The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, is the designated host.

A Broad Roll-Call of Political and Traditional Leaders

The guest list spans Nigeria's political, traditional and diplomatic circles. Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Speaker of the House of Representatives Tajudeen Abbas, and Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume are all expected to attend, along with members of the APC National Working Committee and the Federal Executive Council.

Governors expected to attend include AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Chairman of the Nigeria Governors' Forum, and Hope Uzodimma, Chairman of the Progressive Governors' Forum. Senator Abdulaziz Abubakar Yari, named as Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, and Ibrahim Kabiru Masari, Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, are also listed.

The Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Muhammadu Sa'adu Abubakar III, and the Ooni of Ife, His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, will serve as royal fathers of the day. Representatives from the diplomatic community, religious bodies and youth organisations are equally expected.

Rt. Hon. James Abiodun Faleke, founder of the Tinubu Support Group, is also among the participants listed.

Political Context Ahead of 2027

The event is being organised under the auspices of the Tinubu Door-to-Door Movement in support of the President's re-election bid, and its timing, less than a year before the 2027 general elections, gives the occasion clear political weight. The book's subtitle explicitly references "Beyond 2027", framing its contents as a forward-looking argument for continuity in leadership.

Attendance is strictly by invitation, the organisers said.

Buratai Thanks Tinubu, Others After Abuja Book Launch

In other news, former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (retd.), recently thanked President Tinubu and a wide range of dignitaries following the launch of a book chronicling his time leading the Nigerian Army.

The book, *Military Transformational Leadership in Action: The Buratai Era*, was presented on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, at the Nigerian Army Conference Centre and Suites in Asokoro, Abuja.

The event brought together military officers, traditional rulers, diplomats and senior government officials.

Source: Legit.ng