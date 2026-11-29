The ADC's Digital Situation Room examined over 37,000 mock result sheets on INEC's IReV portal and found no camera, timestamp or GPS metadata

The opposition council warned that if both accreditation figures and result sheets can be replaced, arithmetic checks alone cannot detect vote manipulation

The ADC demanded an independent technical audit and secure verification access for parties before the general election

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The African Democratic Congress (ADC) Presidential Campaign Council has raised concerns about the integrity of INEC's result upload system after its Digital Situation Room found no visible metadata on tens of thousands of mock result sheet images published on the Independent Results Viewing Portal (IReV).

Phrank Shaibu, the council's Director of Strategic Communication, said the Digital Situation Room analysed 37,712 mock result sheets on IReV as of 11 a.m. that day and found no camera, timestamp, or GPS metadata on any of the images examined.

ADC demands an independent technical audit and secure election-record checks for parties before the 2027 polls. Photo credit: @inecnigeria/@ADCNig

Source: Twitter

Shaibu made this know in a statement issued on Sunday, November 29, 2026, and made available to Legit.ng.

"This is the result of our Digital Situation Room's examination of the mock uploads, not a question raised in the abstract," Shaibu said. "INEC must tell Nigerians where the original images are, what records establish when and where each was captured, and who can independently verify that a published image has not been replaced."

What the ADC says is at stake

The council acknowledged that the absence of metadata from publicly available copies does not, by itself, prove that original files were altered or that INEC removed the information.

However, it argued that INEC cannot ask Nigerians to trust that such evidence exists somewhere beyond public view without demonstrating how it is preserved and independently verifiable.

To illustrate the risk, the council offered a hypothetical scenario: if 113 voters are accredited and 108 ballots cast at a polling unit, but both records are later replaced with figures showing 740 accredited voters and 735 ballots cast, a simple arithmetic check would still pass, with 627 votes added without trace.

The ADC was clear that this was a hypothetical example and not an allegation about what occurred during the mock exercise.

"Checking one figure against another is useless if both can be changed," Shaibu said. "Every accreditation count and result sheet must be tied to an original record that no official or contractor can secretly replace."

ADC's demands ahead of the 2027 polls

The ADC called on INEC to use polling units from the mock exercise to demonstrate a complete chain of evidence, covering original BVAS accreditation records, signed result sheets, image capture and upload logs, and the audit trail connecting each polling unit to its ward total.

It also asked INEC to show what its system records when an unauthorised change is attempted.

Before the general election, the council said INEC must allow an independent technical audit and give political parties and accredited auditors a secure means to verify election records.

ADC asks INEC for independent audit after checking 37,712 mock result sheets. Photo credit:@ADCNig/@atiku

Source: Twitter

INEC makes one request from security agencies, CSOs, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that INEC Chairman Prof. Joash Amupitan made the call at the Nigeria Election Risk and Readiness Summit in Abuja on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

Amupitan warned against electoral violence and condemned attacks on election officials, journalists and political supporters.

INEC announced a nationwide mock accreditation and result transmission exercise across all 36 states and the FCT on November 28, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng