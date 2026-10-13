Erling Haaland's sister, Gabrielle Braut Haaland, spent years quietly living out of the spotlight until cameras caught her in the stands during Norway's 2026 FIFA World Cup run and the internet lost its mind. She drew significant attention for her uncanny resemblance to her brother, Erling. Suddenly, everyone wanted to know: who exactly is the woman fans were calling Haaland in a wig?

Erling Haaland of Manchester City poses for a photograph with the Premier League Trophy and family, including her sister (third from left). Photo: Michael Regan (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Gabrielle Braut Haaland was born on 9 January 1998 and is Erling's older sister.

was born on and is Erling's older sister. She has amassed more than 370,000 followers on Instagram.

on Instagram. She married Norwegian footballer Jan Gunnar Eide in 2020, and the couple share two children.

in and the couple share two children. Erling has two older siblings , Gabrielle and brother Astor, plus two younger half-siblings.

, Gabrielle and brother Astor, plus The viral lookalike frenzy was sparked during Norway's 2026 World Cup campaign.

Profile summary

Full name Gabrielle Braut Haaland Date of birth 9 January 1998 Age 28 Nationality Norwegian Occupation Healthcare assistant; social media personality Parents Alf-Inge Haaland; Gry Marita Braut Siblings Erling Haaland (brother); Astor Haaland (brother) Spouse Jan Gunnar Eide (married 2020) Children Two Instagram @gabriellehaaland

Who is Erling Haaland's sister?

Five facts about Gabrielle Braut Haaland. Photo: @gabriellehaaland

Source: Instagram

Gabrielle Braut Haaland is a healthcare assistant and social media personality, primarily known as the sister of Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland.

Born on 9 January 1998, she is 28 years old and two years older than Erling. Both she and Astor have largely stayed out of the public eye, unlike Erling.

Her career and life in Norway

She previously worked as a nursing and care assistant in Norway and, according to her LinkedIn profile, also worked in retail for three years.

According to multiple reports, Gabrielle has pursued a career in healthcare, choosing to remain focused on her professional life rather than seeking fame.

Gabrielle's husband and family

In 2020, she married businessman and former footballer Jan Gunnar Eide. The couple have two children together.

Gabrielle is a social media personality with over 370,000 followers on Instagram. She shares family moments there, including photos alongside her brother.

How many siblings does Haaland have?

Erling Haaland has two siblings in total, an older brother named Astor Braut Haaland and an older sister named Gabrielle Braut Haaland, making him the youngest of three children.

He also has two half-siblings. Following his divorce from Erling's mother, Alf-Inge married his second wife, and the couple welcomed two children, giving Erling two younger half-sisters.

Who is Astor Haaland?

Unlike his younger brother, Astor Braut Haaland has pursued a career in business and finance while keeping a low public profile. Astor studied finance at BI Norwegian Business School.

The Haaland family's sporting roots

The Haaland family is headed by former Premier League midfielder Alf-Inge Haaland, who played for Nottingham Forest, Leeds United, and Manchester City, and former Norwegian heptathlon champion Gry Marita Braut.

Erling has often attributed his athletic career to both parents. His father was a professional footballer and his mother a top track-and-field athlete, which helped shape the sporting atmosphere in which all three Haaland children grew up.

Does Haaland have a little sister?

Erling does not have a younger full sister. He has two older siblings, Astor Braut Haaland and Gabrielle Braut Haaland, making him the youngest of three children. His only younger sisters are his two half-siblings on his father's side.

How tall is Haaland's sister?

The brother-sister duo have an almost similar physical stature, with fans searching for Gabrielle's height after a video of her warm hug with the Norwegian striker went viral. Gabrielle's exact height has not been publicly confirmed. From facial structure and thin eyebrows to long blonde hair, Erling and Gabrielle's similar features make them look like identical twins.

She was dubbed his "female twin" by fans online.

Latest news: the viral 2026 World Cup moment

Gabrielle Haaland went viral after cameras captured her in the stands during Norway's FIFA World Cup 2026 fixtures. Fans flooded social media after spotting her, with many calling her Erling Haaland's "female twin."

The attention quickly split beyond just Gabrielle. The most popular lookalike is Russian model and influencer Alina Lukyanova, whose face has been compared to Haaland countless times on Instagram, TikTok, and X, with the comparisons spreading widely across all three platforms.

A lookalike contest celebrating the Norway striker drew crowds in downtown Miami ahead of the World Cup quarter-final against England. The event was organised by content creator Emma Kate Willman after she went viral on social media for her resemblance to the football star.

Seventeen contestants took part in the competition, showing off their best Haaland impersonations. A Norway supporter was declared the winner after a crowd vote, taking home two tickets to Norway's World Cup quarter-final.

Social media users started posting side-by-side images of Willman and Haaland, joking that the two looked like long-lost siblings due to their facial features, blonde hair, and expressions.

Meanwhile, Gabrielle herself became famous during the 2026 FIFA World Cup for her resemblance to her brother. England ultimately beat Norway 2–1 after extra time in the quarter-final in Miami, ending Haaland's World Cup run and securing a spot in the semi-finals.

Fans flooded social media after spotting Gabrielle Haaland in the stands, with many calling her Erling Haaland's 'female twin.'

FAQs

Who is Erling Haaland's sister? Gabrielle Braut Haaland is Erling's older sister, born on 9 January 1998. She is a healthcare assistant and social media personality based in Norway. How old is Erling Haaland's sister? Gabrielle Braut Haaland is 28 years old as of 2026 and is two years older than Erling. How many siblings does Haaland have? Erling has two older siblings, sister Gabrielle and brother Astor, and two younger half-sisters on his father's side. Is Gabrielle Haaland married? Yes. Gabrielle married Jan Gunnar Eide, a Norwegian businessman and former footballer, in 2020. They have two children together. What is Gabrielle Haaland's Instagram? Gabrielle's verified Instagram account is @gabriellehaaland, where she has amassed more than 370,000 followers. Why did Gabrielle Haaland go viral? She went viral during Norway's 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign after cameras caught her in the stands. Fans were struck by how closely she resembles her brother Erling. Who is the Haaland lookalike online? Several women have gone viral for resembling Erling Haaland. Russian model Alina Lukyanova and content creator Emma Kate Willman are the most prominent, though neither has any family connection to the Haaland family. How tall is Gabrielle Haaland? Her exact height is not publicly confirmed, though fans note her similar physical stature to Erling, who stands at 1.95 metres (6 ft 5 in).

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Source: Legit.ng