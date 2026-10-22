Dangote Cement, BUA Cement, and HBM Elephant Cement have experienced recent price adjustments, according to an online Abuja price listing

Buying 100 bags would cost ₦1.31 million for Dangote, ₦1.28 million for BUA and ₦1.26 million for HBM, excluding delivery and other charges

Cement prices vary across Nigerian markets, so buyers are advised to compare dealer quotations and confirm prices before purchasing

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The prices of Dangote, BUA and HBM cement remain a major concern for Nigerians planning to build houses, renovate properties or purchase building materials.

The three brands are among the major players in Nigeria's cement market, where prices vary depending on the location, product type, dealer and quantity purchased.

Cement Prices: New Rates for Dangote, BUA and HBM Elephant 50kg Bags Emerge

Source: Getty Images

A recent online price listing for Abuja, updated on October 15, 2026, showed standard 50kg bags of Dangote 3X cement selling for ₦13,100, BUA cement for ₦12,800 and HBM Elephant cement for ₦12,600.

The figures provide an indication of the prices buyers may encounter, although actual dealer quotations may differ across the country.

Dangote, BUA and HBM cement prices compared

The latest available online price listing provides the following comparison for standard 50kg bags of the three brands.

Cement brand Price per 50kg bag Dangote 3X Cement ₦13,100 BUA Cement ₦12,800 HBM Elephant cement ₦12,600

Source: Buildocrat's Abuja price listing, updated October 15, 2026. Prices are indicative and exclude delivery. View the price listing.

Based on these quotations, HBM Elephant cement was ₦500 cheaper per bag than Dangote 3X cement, while BUA cement was ₦300 cheaper than Dangote.

However, buyers should compare products of similar grades and specifications before deciding which brand offers the best value.

How much 100 bags of cement cost

The difference between cement brands becomes more significant when buyers purchase large quantities for building projects.

Using the quoted prices, the cost of purchasing 100 bags would be:

Cement brand Cost of 100 bags Dangote 3X cement ₦1.31 million BUA cement ₦1.28 million HBM Elephant cement ₦1.26 million

At these prices, a buyer purchasing 100 bags of HBM Elephant cement would spend ₦50,000 less than someone buying the same quantity of Dangote 3X cement.

The figures exclude transportation, unloading and other potential charges, which could increase the final cost.

Cement prices remain different across Nigerian markets

Cement prices can vary significantly between locations, even when buyers are purchasing the same brand.

A Legit.ng market report published in September found that prices of Dangote and BUA cement differed across Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Ibadan, with some dealer quotations reaching ₦15,000 per 50kg bag.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission also reported in August that market prices had increased from approximately ₦9,300–₦9,700 per bag in January 2026 to ₦10,500–₦13,000 by mid-year, with some locations recording prices of ₦13,000–₦15,000 in July.

Cement Prices: New Rates for Dangote, BUA and HBM Elephant 50kg Bags Emerge

Source: Getty Images

The commission said it was investigating whether prevailing prices could be explained by legitimate production and distribution costs or whether anti-competitive practices had contributed to the increases.

For Nigerians preparing to build, comparing quotations from multiple dealers remains important. Buyers should also confirm the product grade, availability, delivery charges and final price before placing bulk orders.

Source: Legit.ng