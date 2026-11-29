Ecobank has announced the departure of three board members, including representatives of Qatar National Bank and South Africa’s PIC

David O’Sullivan and Zanele Monnakgotla left after completing their board tenures, while Esther Chibesa resigned to pursue other interests

The banking group operates in 34 African countries and serves more than 30 million customers

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, the parent company of Ecobank Group, has announced the exit of three directors from its board, including representatives of Qatar National Bank and South Africa’s Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

The affected directors are David O’Sullivan, Zanele Monnakgotla and Esther Chibesa. While O’Sullivan and Monnakgotla served as Non-Executive Directors, Chibesa held an Independent Director position.

Ecobank Board Shake-Up: 3 Directors Exit, Qatar Bank and South African Firm Affected

Source: UGC

In a statement issued on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, in Lomé, Togo, the pan-African lender explained that the two non-executive directors left after completing their respective board tenures.

Chibesa, however, resigned from her position to pursue other interests.

Qatar bank, South African investment firm lose board representatives

O’Sullivan represented Qatar National Bank (QNB) on Ecobank’s board, while Monnakgotla was nominated by the Public Investment Corporation, South Africa’s state-owned investment manager.

Their departures mark the exit of two representatives of major financial institutions with interests in the banking group.

However, Ecobank did not provide details about the circumstances surrounding Chibesa’s resignation.

The statement also did not clarify whether QNB and the PIC would nominate new representatives to fill the positions vacated by their outgoing directors.

The board changes come as Ecobank continues its operations across multiple African markets and maintains an international presence.

Ecobank acknowledges departing directors' contributions

The banking group expressed appreciation to the three outgoing directors for their contributions to its growth and development.

It also recognised their service and willingness to continue supporting the organisation whenever their assistance is required.

Ecobank Group operates in 34 sub-Saharan African countries, with additional operations in France, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and China.

The financial institution employs more than 14,000 people and provides banking services to over 30 million customers across its markets.

Ecobank Board Shake-Up: 3 Directors Exit, Qatar Bank and South African Firm Affected

Source: UGC

Its offerings cover consumer, commercial, corporate and investment banking, alongside payment solutions, cash management and trade finance.

The group also leverages digital platforms and other distribution channels to deliver financial services to individuals and businesses across its extensive African network.

Source: Legit.ng