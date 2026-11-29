The death of Senator Idiat Adebule in November added to a growing list of serving and former federal legislators lost in 2026

Two serving senators and two House of Representatives members died across different states and hospitals this year

Three former senators also passed away between January and September, leaving multiple constituencies without representation

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lagos State - Nigeria's National Assembly recorded the deaths of at least seven federal lawmakers in 2026, comprising four serving members and three former senators, following the passing of Senator Idiat Adebule of Lagos West on 28 November.

Legit.ng reports that Adebule died at a private hospital in the Government Reserved Area, Ikeja, Lagos, less than 24 hours after celebrating her birthday on 27 November.

Nigeria’s National Assembly lost at least seven lawmakers in 2026, including Senator Idiat Adebule. Photo Credit: @DrAdebuleIdiat

Source: Facebook

Serving senators who died in 2026

As reported by The Punch, the following are serving and former federal lawmakers who passed on in the year 2026.

Senator Barinada Mpigi, who represented Rivers South-East Senatorial District, died on 19 February at a hospital in London, United Kingdom. He was 64 and had been ill briefly before his death. Mpigi chaired the Senate Committee on Works and had earlier served in the House of Representatives before moving to the Senate.

His former colleague Lee Maeba confirmed his death, calling it a significant loss to the Ogoni people. A by-election later produced Olaka Nwogu as his successor, and Nwogu was sworn in by Senate President Godswill Akpabio in June 2026.

House of Representatives members who died

Muhammad Danjuma Hassan, who represented Dawakin Kudu/Warawa Federal Constituency in Kano State, died on 10 April in Abuja at the age of 66. House spokesman Akin Rotimi confirmed the news a day later. Hassan served as Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Judiciary and sat on several other committees, including Aviation and Constitution Review.

Yaya Bauchi Tongo, the lawmaker for Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye Federal Constituency, died on 12 June at Nizamiye Hospital in Abuja after a brief illness.

Former Minister Isa Pantami broke the news, disclosing he had visited Tongo at the hospital earlier that day. Speaker Abbas Tajudeen described his passing as painful, and the House declared his seat vacant in July 2026 to trigger a by-election.

Former senators who died in 2026

Three former senators also died during the year. John Kojo-Brambaifa, who represented Bayelsa West in the Senate between 2003 and 2007, died on 3 January in Abuja at the age of 81. Bayelsa Governor Douye Diri announced his death and praised him as an elder statesman.

Kaka Mallam Yale, former senator for Borno Central from 2007 to 2011, died on 28 August at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital. His son Ibrahim Yale confirmed the death.

Bello Mandiya, who represented Katsina South in the Ninth National Assembly between 2019 and 2023, died on 7 September at the age of 62. The Katsina State Government announced his passing, with Governor Dikko Radda describing it as a great loss to the state.

Former senators John Kojo-Brambaifa, Kaka Mallam Yale and Bello Mandiya also passed away, alongside Senator Idiat Adebule. Photo credit: National Assembly

Source: Twitter

Idiat Adebule collapsed during APC campaign

Senator Adebule collapsed during campaign activities in her senatorial district ahead of the 2027 elections.

A source revealed the senator had been managing an undisclosed illness for some time before her death.

The ruling APC suspended all campaign activities in Lagos State following the announcement of her passing

Source: Legit.ng