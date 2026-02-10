Wout van Aert’s wife, Sarah de Bie, is a former Belgian basketball player, author, podcast host, and entrepreneur. She gained wider public attention as the longtime partner of the elite cyclist, sharing her transition from competitive sports to life alongside one of cycling’s biggest stars. The couple met as children in Herentals and married in 2018.

Wout Van Aert's wife, Sarah, was born in 1995 in Herentals, Flanders, Belgium .

. Sarah de Bie and Wout van Aert grew up as friends before marrying in 2018.

She is the mother of two sons, Georges and Jérôme , as of February 2026.

, as of February 2026. Sarah is an entrepreneur who manages several family business ventures, including bookkeeping, their clothing brand Panache, and real estate operations.

She is the author of Nothing But Love (Niets dan liefde), a book that explores modern parenting.

Profile summary

What is Sarah de Bie's background?

Sarah de Bie, born on 23 January 1995 in Herentals, Flanders, Belgium, grew up in Lille. She is the daughter of Karina Everaert. From an early age, Sarah was active in sports and developed a passion for basketball, playing competitively throughout her school years. The former basketball player also earned a bachelor’s degree in legal practice.

Wout van Aert's wife's career: Everything about Sarah de Bie’s job

The wife of Belgian cycling star Wout van Aert is a former basketball player, author, podcast host, and entrepreneur. She wrote a children’s book titled Niets dan liefde (Nothing But Love) and published it on her son Georges’ second birthday. She discussed her motivation during a 2023 interview with VRT NWS:

I wrote a children's book with that approach because many families can relate to this situation—think of divorced parents or single moms and dads. I hope that children who read this book will find comfort when their mom or dad isn't there.

The Belgian entrepreneur manages the family’s business ventures, including the clothing brand Panache, bookkeeping, and real estate. She also co-hosts the podcast TwentyFourSeven, which explores motherhood and work–life balance.

Wout Van Aert and Sarah de Bie's love story

The love story of Wout van Aert and Sarah de Bie began long before he rose to cycling stardom. Both grew up in Lille, Belgium, and had known each other since early childhood, even attending the same daycare as toddlers. They later went to the same secondary school, but their romance didn’t begin until after graduation.

After years of growing together, the couple married on 29 June 2018 in their hometown of Herentals, Belgium. They have since welcomed two sons: Georges, born on 4 January 2021, and Jérôme, born in 2023.

Wout van Aert's wife, Sarah de Bie, is a children's book author, podcast host, and entrepreneur from Belgium. She and Wout have known each other since childhood and were married in 2018. The couple lives in Belgium with their two sons.

