Single-country World Cup hosts: Why the co-hosting trend is pausing in 2034

World Cup hosts are moving away from shared hosting after recent co-hosted editions like 2026 and 2030. The 2034 tournament will be staged by Saudi Arabia alone, marking a return to a single-country format. This shift comes down to the challenges of coordinating across multiple nations, tougher infrastructure demands, and FIFA’s preference for a more streamlined and unified setup.

Saudi Arabia is announced as the host nation for the FIFA World Cup 2034. Photo: Christophe Viseux (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

The 2034 FIFA World Cup will officially end the recent trend of co-hosting, with FIFA confirming Saudi Arabia as the sole host after an uncontested bid.

as the sole host after an uncontested bid. Saudi Arabia's financial power and ability to deliver 15 world-class stadiums helped it outcompete multi-nation bids for the 48-team format.

The return to a single-host format reflects FIFA's strict continental rotation policy , which excluded Europe, Africa, and the Americas from the 2034 bidding process.

, which excluded Europe, Africa, and the Americas from the 2034 bidding process. The tournament is expected to move to winter to avoid extreme summer heat, with a compact, single-country setup that reduces long-haul travel for players and fans.

World Cup hosts through history: From first hosts to modern mega-events

The evolution of World Cup hosting shows the tournament's increasing scale, infrastructure demands, and global reach. It has moved from a strictly single-nation format to occasional multi-country editions, before shifting back toward centralised hosting in 2034. Below are the different hosting eras that illustrate this progression.

The traditional solo era (1930–1998)

From the inaugural tournament in Uruguay in 1930 through the 1998 tournament in France, every World Cup was hosted by a single nation. This pattern held even as the tournament expanded from 13 teams in 1930 to 24 in 1982, and then 32 by 1998.

The Saudi 2034 FIFA World Cup football tournament at the Ministry of Media in Riyadh. Photo: Giuseppe Cacace (modified by author)

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At this stage, solo hosting remained practical. A 32-team World Cup typically needed around 10–12 stadiums, plus domestic transport and accommodation networks. Most established football nations could handle the tournament with existing infrastructure, making single-country hosting the standard for nearly 70 years.

The multi-host exceptions (2002–2030)

As the tournament expanded and global expectations grew, FIFA introduced multi-country hosting in select cases where scale, politics, or symbolism made it necessary.

2002 (South Korea & Japan): The first co-hosted World Cup, born from a diplomatic and logistical compromise after both nations submitted strong individual bids. It also helped grow football across Asia while easing regional tensions.

The first co-hosted World Cup, born from a diplomatic and logistical compromise after both nations submitted strong individual bids. It also helped grow football across Asia while easing regional tensions. 2026 (USA, Canada & Mexico): The first 48-team World Cup, with 104 matches. The expanded format made co-hosting practical, allowing the countries to share stadiums, training facilities, and transport demands.

The first 48-team World Cup, with 104 matches. The expanded format made co-hosting practical, allowing the countries to share stadiums, training facilities, and transport demands. 2030 (Centenary edition): A rare multi-continental tournament. Opening matches are held in Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay to mark 100 years since the first World Cup, before the main competition continues across Spain, Portugal, and Morocco.

This phase marked a clear shift toward joint hosting in response to expansion, political considerations, and the growing logistical demands of modern tournaments.

The 2034 Saudi Arabia pivot

The 2034 World Cup marks a major structural shift, with Saudi Arabia confirmed as the sole host and the first single-country organiser in the modern 48-team era.

A view of the FIFA World Cup Winner's Trophy with the flag of the FIFA World Cup 2034 host, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Harold Cunningham (modified by author)

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This is notable because a 48-team tournament typically requires at least 14 standard stadiums, as well as extensive transport, accommodation, and training infrastructure. At this scale, many observers had considered solo hosting increasingly unrealistic.

Saudi Arabia's bid is closely tied to its large state-led infrastructure programme and long-term development strategy, including Vision 2030. This investment enables it to meet FIFA's requirements independently, signalling a rare return to single-country hosting as multi-nation bids had become the norm.

Why is the co-hosting trend expected to pause in 2034?

The move away from joint bids is driven by FIFA's evolving governance model, logistical demands, and post-2026 planning priorities, as tournaments become increasingly complex. Here are the key factors behind the shift.

1. Continental rotation limits

Crowds celebrate as Saudi Arabia is confirmed as host of the 2034 FIFA World Cup. Photo: Francois Nel

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The pause in bidding for 2034 is largely driven by FIFA's confederation rotation rules. With the 2030 World Cup awarded to six countries across Europe, Africa, and South America, UEFA, CAF, and CONMEBOL were effectively excluded from the 2034 race.

Combined with CONCACAF hosting in 2026, this narrowed eligibility for 2034 bids to member associations in Asia (AFC) and Oceania (OFC) only.

2. Faster timelines and tighter requirements

FIFA fast-tracked the 2034 bidding process in late 2023, leaving prospective hosts with only about a month to formalise their interest. At the same time, it revised its infrastructure criteria, reducing the requirement for existing 40,000-seat stadiums from seven to four.

This change aligned closely with Saudi Arabia's existing capabilities while disrupting potential multinational bids, such as Australia–Indonesia or broader ASEAN collaborations. As a result, Australia ultimately withdrew on the final day of the bidding deadline.

3. Reduced logistical strain

The decision also reflected concerns about the logistical strain expected in 2030. With 104 matches on the schedule, teams would be required to travel across continents and multiple time zones even during the group stage.

A ceremony in Riyadh confirmed Saudi Arabia as host of the 2034 World Cup by FIFA Congress. Photo: AFP

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In contrast, selecting a single host nation, such as Saudi Arabia, allows FIFA to revert to a more compact tournament format. A unified UTC+3 time zone simplifies broadcasting for global audiences. Teams are also spared the extensive long-haul travel that has characterised recent multi-country editions.

Why are 3 countries hosting the World Cup 2026?

Three countries are hosting the FIFA World Cup 2026 because the expanded 48-team format requires 104 matches, which is too many for a single nation to host. By combining the United States, Canada, and Mexico, FIFA can leverage existing stadiums and infrastructure, reduce costs, share logistical demands, and expand its global commercial reach.

Will the 2034 World Cup be in winter?

Fans watch in Riyadh as Saudi Arabia is announced as host of the 2034 FIFA World Cup. Photo: Francois Nel

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The 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia is expected to be held in winter due to extreme summer temperatures that can exceed 40–50°C, making conditions unsafe for players and fans.

A November–December window would provide significantly cooler and safer weather, but it would also require a mid-season break across major domestic leagues to accommodate the tournament.

The return to single-country World Cup hosts in 2034 reflects a shift in FIFA's approach. After years of co-hosted tournaments to manage scale, awarding Saudi Arabia sole hosting rights highlights a renewed focus on infrastructure strength and centralised organisation.

Legit.ng also published a detailed guide to the FIFA World Cup 2026 locations, covering the host cities, team matchups, and the tournament schedule.

The tournament continues to stand out as one of football's most ambitious editions, bringing together nations from around the world in iconic stadiums across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Its expanded format and historic three-country hosting arrangement make it a landmark event in World Cup history.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng