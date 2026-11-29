Immigration New Zealand announced new age and evidence requirements taking effect from September 2026

The changes apply to nine dedicated partnership-based visa categories, affecting foreign nationals and their sponsors

Both the applicant and the supporting partner must meet a specific age threshold when the application is submitted

New Zealand has set a firm age floor for partnership visa applications, putting thousands of foreign nationals and their sponsors on notice ahead of a September 2026 deadline.

Immigration New Zealand announced that from September 25, 2026, both the applicant and the supporting partner must be at least 18 years old at the time of application. Beyond the age requirement, the agency also changed how it treats relationship evidence: only proof of a partnership from when both individuals were aged 18 or older will be considered valid.

New Zealand names foreigners affected by requirements for sponsoring their partners. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

9 visa categories affected by the new rules

The updated requirements apply specifically to dedicated partnership-based visa pathways. The nine categories named by Immigration New Zealand are:

1. Culturally Arranged Marriage Visitor Visa

2. Partner of a New Zealander Resident Visa

3. Partner of a New Zealander Visitor Visa 4. Partner of a New Zealander Work Visa 5. Partner of a Worker Visitor Visa

6. Partner of a Worker Work Visa

7. Partner of a Student Visitor Visa

8. Partner of a Student Work Visa

9. Partner of an NZ Scholarship Student Work Visa

New Zealand: Who is not affected

Immigration New Zealand was clear that the new rules do not apply to every visa involving a partner. Applications under the Skilled, Business, International, Humanitarian or other non-partnership-based Family streams are excluded, as are general visitor visa applications that happen to include a partner.

The distinction matters because it means many applicants who include a spouse or partner within a broader residence or visitor application will not face the new age and evidence threshold.

Read the full official announcement from Immigration New Zealand.

The changes signal a tightening of partnership visa standards in New Zealand, particularly around the documentation used to demonstrate a genuine relationship. Couples who began their relationship before either party turned 18 should note that any evidence from that period will not count toward their application, regardless of how long they have been together.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that New Zealand released a list of 17 occupations losing Green list residence pathway in 2027.

New Zealand: Occupations that promote fast residence visas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand mentioned its plan to give four special education teaching roles a faster route to residence from March 2027.

The change will remove the two-year work requirement, allowing eligible teachers to apply for residence as soon as they take up a qualifying job.

Source: Legit.ng