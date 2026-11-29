Former First Lady Patience Jonathan spoke about the public mockery she faced after breaking down in tears over the 2014 Chibok girls' abduction

She also recounted a shocking near-death health scare that occurred while she was living at the Presidential Villa

Her candid interview circulating on social media has sparked a wave of online discussion about her time as First Lady

Former First Lady Dame Patience Jonathan has opened up about the cruellest thing Nigerians did to her during her time at the Presidential Villa, saying the memory still stings more than a decade on.

In an interview with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) that began circulating on X and Instagram on November 29, 2026, Patience described the widespread public mockery she faced after weeping openly over the mass abduction of schoolgirls in Chibok, Borno State, in 2014.

Former First Lady Patience Jonathan revisits painful experience during Chibok girls' crisis. Photo: patiencejonathan

Source: Instagram

On April 14, 2014, Boko Haram militants stormed Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok and abducted 276 girls, an attack that set off global outrage and the viral #BringBackOurGirls campaign.

When news of the kidnapping reached Patience Jonathan, she broke down in tears on TV, viewing the girls as her own children.

Instead of sympathy, the ex-First Lady said she was met with laughter and ridicule, with some Nigerians mocking both her grief and her words.

"I remember 2014. I broke down. I am still feeling it as I talk to you. They are my children. But people started laughing and mocking me. I felt bad. People laughing at me have no empathy. It is today they are realising what happened to me at that time. It still pains me," she said.

Patience Jonathan recounts near-death experience and emotional ordeal at the Presidential Villa. Photo: patiencejonathan

Source: Instagram

Patience Jonathan's near-death scare at the Villa

Beyond the emotional wound from the Chibok mockery, Patience Jonathan also recounted a separate and deeply personal ordeal.

She said that after drinking garri at the Presidential Villa, she became critically ill and was believed to be dead.

According to her, doctors pronounced her gone, and her husband, then-President Goodluck Jonathan, was told, "Your wife has died."

She said she survived and now considers herself a "second-chance person."

The interview has drawn considerable attention online, with many viewers praising her willingness to speak candidly about both her health scare and the emotional toll of public ridicule during one of Nigeria's most harrowing security crises.

Watch Patience Jonathan speak in the X video below:

Patience Jonathan recounts mentoring Azikel boss

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former First Lady Patience Jonathan credited herself with helping shape the business career of Azikel Group President Azibapu Eruani, whom she described as a son she raised and mentored.

Speaking during an inspection visit to the Azikel Refinery in Bayelsa State, she recalled encouraging him to associate with influential businessmen, including Aliko Dangote and Aminu Dantata, and supporting his ambition despite her initial doubts.

Patience also recalled Eruani's efforts to secure refinery licences, as the arrival of the Crude Distillation Unit marked a major milestone for the $1 billion facility designed to process 25,000 barrels of condensate daily.

Source: Legit.ng