An Israeli strike hit a marked MSF clinic in Gaza, killing two of the charity's watchmen

MSF said the clinic's location had been shared with the Israeli military before the strike

The WHO chief condemned the attack as the death toll among MSF staff in Gaza rose to 17

Two staff members of the medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), also known as Doctors Without Borders, were killed when an Israeli strike hit one of the organisation's clinics in Gaza City, MSF said in a statement.

MSF identified the two killed as watchmen and said the strike brought the total number of its staff killed in Gaza to 17.

MSF Says Israeli Strike Kills 2 Staff at Gaza Clinic, IDF Calls Them Hamas Operatives

Source: Getty Images

The charity said its premises were clearly marked with MSF logos and that the clinic's coordinates had been shared with and were known by the Israeli military. MSF described itself as "devastated and outraged" by the incident.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) disputed the charity's account, saying in a post on X that the two men, named as Ahmed Sufyan Muhammad Ali Abu Hasira and Moaz Yousef Alitsbach, were "terrorists in Hamas' military wing" who had been "acting as security guards at a clinic operated by MSF."

The IDF said the strike was not directed at a hospital and caused no damage to medical infrastructure. It added that precautionary measures were taken to minimise civilian harm and that the men had "advanced plans to carry out attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF troops." The military described the incident as another example of Hamas "embedding itself within international organizations."

WHO condemns attacks on health workers

World Health Organization Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus condemned the incident, writing on X: "Those risking their lives to save others must be protected, not attacked." He called attacks on health facilities and health workers in Gaza "outrageous and unacceptable."

Gaza conflict at a glance

Violence has continued in Gaza since a US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was agreed in October last year, with Israeli strikes occurring almost daily in Hamas-controlled areas, home to roughly 2.1 million people, most of them displaced.

According to Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry, whose figures the UN considers reliable, at least 1,705 people have been killed over the past 13 months.

Since the war began following the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on 7 October 2023, in which about 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage, more than 74,770 people have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, per the health ministry.

The humanitarian situation remains severe. Heavy rainfall earlier this month caused flooding that damaged tens of thousands of shelters for displaced families.

The UN and its partners have urged Israel, which controls Gaza's border crossings, to allow in more supplies ahead of winter, including tents, heaters, water pumps, vaccines, and medicines to combat infectious diseases.

Source: Legit.ng