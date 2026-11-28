Australia released a priority order for its National Innovation Visa, ranking candidates by their level of achievement and sector

The visa covers nine industries split across two tiers, from critical technologies to financial services and defence

Applicants must submit an Expression of Interest before being invited to apply, with no guarantee of approval at the invitation stage

Australia has set out the industries and achievement levels that could qualify a foreigner for permanent residence through its National Innovation Visa (NIV), offering a clear pathway for exceptional global talent.

The Australian Government published Ministerial Direction No. 120, which outlines how NIV applications — including those under the former Global Talent and Distinguished Talent visa streams, all under subclass 858 — will be prioritised and assessed. The document also defines what counts as exceptional and outstanding achievement.

Australia explains how foreigners can get permanent residence through innovation visa. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Australia: How the priority system works

Applications are ranked in four tiers. At the top sits any candidate, from any sector, who is recognised as a global expert and has received an international award considered to be at the very top of their field. Below that, priority two is given to candidates formally nominated by an approved Australian Government agency or a State or Territory Government agency through Form 1000.

Priorities three and four are where specific industries come in. Tier One sectors, which carry higher priority, are:

1. Critical Technologies

2. Renewables and low emission technologies

3. Health Industries

Candidates with exceptional and outstanding achievements in these areas fall under priority three.

Tier Two sectors, which carry slightly lower priority, include six additional industries:

4. Agri-food and AgTech

5. Defence Capabilities and Space

6. Education

7. Financial Services and FinTech

8. Infrastructure and Transport

9. Resources

Candidates with strong records in these areas are assessed under priority four.

What applying for the NIV actually means

Prospective applicants must first submit an Expression of Interest, in which they outline their claimed achievements. The Australian Government then reviews those claims against the priority order and achievement indicators before deciding whether to extend an invitation to apply.

Importantly, receiving an invitation does not mean the government has pre-approved the application. A full merits assessment only takes place once a formal visa application is lodged, complete with all supporting evidence.

See the full priority guidelines on the Australian Government's immigration website.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Australia listed conditions foreigners must meet to get permanent residence through work sponsorship.

Australia: Jobs to secure skilled work visas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia announced its 15 most common occupations among skilled work visa recipients, from chefs and doctors to software programmers and nurses.

The list offers a glimpse of where Australia’s demand for overseas workers is strongest, but appearing on it does not guarantee a visa. Applicants must still meet the relevant skills, sponsorship and visa requirements.

Source: Legit.ng