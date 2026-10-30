Qatar's Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs issued a decree banning exposed site work for over five hours daily during summer

The decree extended summer work restrictions by six weeks, covering June 1 to September 15 each year

Qatar set up a 24/7 hotline and 11 electronic kiosks in 11 languages to help workers report complaints

Qatar has banned outdoor work between 10:00 and 15:30 daily from June 1 to September 15 each year, under Ministerial Decree No. (17) of 2021 issued by the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs.

The decree, which targets exposed work sites where labourers face direct heat from the sun, extended the country's existing summer work restrictions by six additional weeks, giving workers a wider window of protection during the hottest months of the year.

Qatar enforces an outdoor work ban from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. during summer to protect workers. Photo credit: AFP/Getty

Source: Getty Images

What employers must do under the decree

Beyond the midday work ban, the decree places several obligations on employers. Companies are required to provide workers with heat stress training, personal protective equipment, and annual health checks.

Work at exposed sites must also stop entirely if the Wet-Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) reading exceeds 32.1, regardless of the time of day.

The WBGT is a measure used to assess the risk of heat stress on the human body, factoring in temperature, humidity, wind, and sun exposure.

How workers can report violations

Qatar has set up several channels through which workers can raise concerns about heat-related violations or other workplace grievances. A 24-hour hotline operates seven days a week, giving workers round-the-clock access to report issues.

In addition, the ministry runs 11 electronic complaint kiosks placed at its branches across the country. The kiosks support 11 languages, making them accessible to Qatar's large and diverse migrant workforce, which includes labourers from South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

Qatar publishes right of employee on work contract

Legit.ng earlier reported that workers in Qatar have the legal right to retain a personal copy of any service contract they sign with an employer, under rules set by the country's Ministry of Labour. Every employment contract must follow the ministry's standard template. Under Article 38 of Qatar's labour regulations, the contract is produced in three copies: one held by the employer, one kept by the worker, and one filed directly with the Ministry of Labour.

Source: Legit.ng