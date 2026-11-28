Costa Rica denied Francesca Albanese entry, citing an alleged link to terrorist acts, which she strongly rejected

The UN's human rights chief called the move deeply concerning and urged Costa Rica to reverse its decision

Albanese accepted her honorary doctorate via video-link while sitting on the floor of an airport terminal

Costa Rica barred Francesca Albanese, the United Nations Special Rapporteur for the Occupied Palestinian Territories, from entering the country on Thursday night, sparking sharp criticism from human rights groups and senior UN officials.

Albanese, an Italian lawyer who has held the rapporteur role since 2022, had travelled to San José to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Costa Rica in recognition of her human rights work.

UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese Barred From Costa Rica, Gives Speech From Airport Floor

Source: Getty Images

She spent two nights at the Juan Santamaría International Airport after immigration authorities refused her entry.

Omer Badilla, the head of Costa Rica's immigration authority, said in a video statement that Albanese was denied entry because she was subject to an "international alert over links to terrorist acts," though he provided no further details. Albanese rejected the claim outright.

Why Albanese was denied entry

"I am deeply outraged that the Costa Rican government has disseminated false information linking me to terrorism," she said during her acceptance speech. "Let me be clear: defending human rights is not terrorism."

Despite being stranded at the airport, the graduation ceremony at the university went ahead as planned. Albanese delivered her speech via video-link while seated on the floor of the terminal. Photographs from the event showed the audience in the university auditorium rising to give her a standing ovation as she appeared on large screens above the stage.

UN human rights chief Volker Türk said he was "deeply concerned" by Costa Rica's decision and called on the government to reconsider. Albanese flew to Mexico on Saturday after two nights at the airport, posting on X: "Goodbye, for now. I will return, I promise, when Costa Rica is free again."

International reaction to the ban

Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, backed Costa Rica's decision, accusing Albanese of using her mandate to spread propaganda about Israel. Albanese is the first woman to serve as UN Special Rapporteur for Palestinian rights, a position she has held since 2022. UN special rapporteurs are independent experts appointed by the organisation to advise on human rights issues but do not formally represent it.

Source: Legit.ng