The UAE military recruits foreigners from friendly nations to fill combat, logistics, training, and technology roles

Foreign applicants can join through the UAE Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Interior, or private military companies operating in the country

Salaries for foreign military personnel in the UAE are competitive and come with accommodation and healthcare benefits

The United Arab Emirates actively recruits foreign nationals into its military, offering positions across combat, security, logistics, and specialised technical roles to citizens of what it calls "friendly nations."

The UAE's military currently has about 70,000 personnel. As the country expands its role in regional stabilisation efforts across Yemen, Sudan, Libya, and Ethiopia, it has turned to international recruitment to bridge the gap between its modest population and growing defence commitments.

The UAE military recruits foreign nationals for combat, security, logistics, and technical roles across its growing defence operations. Photo credit: Yasser Al-Zayyat/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who can join and what roles are available

The UAE military accepts applications from two main categories: Emirati citizens who meet service requirements, and foreign nationals who have recently retired or resigned from military, police, or law enforcement positions in their home countries.

Nationals from Pakistan, India, Nepal, several African countries, and Gulf states frequently fill frontline positions, including guarding military bases, protecting critical infrastructure, and providing VIP security.

Recruits from Western countries such as the United States, European nations, and Australia tend to contribute in advisory, cybersecurity, and advanced technology roles.

How to apply for a position

There are two main routes into the UAE military for foreigners. The first is direct recruitment through the UAE Ministry of Interior or the Ministry of Defence.

The second is through private military companies that hold contracts with the UAE armed forces and place personnel in operational and security roles.

The application process involves the following steps:

1. Search for open positions on the official Ministry of Interior or Ministry of Defence websites

2. Apply directly or through a licensed private military company operating in the UAE

3. Pass a physical fitness assessment

4. Attend an interview to evaluate qualifications and suitability

5. Complete refresher training before beginning active duties

Pay and benefits

Foreign military personnel in the UAE earn less than Emirati soldiers, but the overall package remains competitive when compared to most civilian roles. In addition to a monthly salary, recruits typically receive accommodation, healthcare coverage, and other service benefits.

The UAE presents international military service as an opportunity for career development alongside contribution to broader peacekeeping and regional security missions.

4 benefits available to people who join UAE army

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United Arab Emirates has outlined the rewards awaiting citizens who complete mandatory military service, revealing four key benefits tied to joining the country's armed forces. According to an official statement published on the UAE government's website, citizens who fulfil their military service obligations will be entitled to a defined set of privileges once they have completed their duty.

Source: Legit.ng