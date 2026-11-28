Nigerian media personality Chude Jideonwo shared a memorable story about visiting the late Pete Edochie at his Enugu home for an interview

The Nollywood legend confronted Jideonwo about arriving without a gift, reminding him he was entering the home of a titled man

Jideonwo paid an emotional tribute to the actor, reflecting on what made Pete Edochie truly unforgettable

Nigerian media personality Chude Jideonwo has opened up about one of his most memorable encounters with the late Nollywood legend Pete Edochie, describing a visit to the actor's Enugu home that ended in a way nobody could have scripted.

Jideonwo shared the tribute on his Instagram page on November 27, 2028, alongside a photo of the actor.

Nigerian media personality Chude Jideonwo recalls his unusual meeting with veteran actor Pete Edochie. Photo: chudeity/peteedochie

Source: Instagram

The text overlay on the image reads:

"I spent a full day with Pete Edochie, and he made me buy him a cow."

What happened at Pete Edochie's home

According to Jideonwo, he had arrived late at Pete Edochie's residence hoping to conduct a special interview.

The veteran actor wasted no time addressing the situation, pointing out that Jideonwo had walked into the home of a titled man empty-handed.

What followed was an unexpected demand: a cow. And, as Jideonwo confirmed, the cow actually arrived.

In his tribute, Jideonwo described Edochie as a man who carried pride without the brittleness often attached to it, and who commanded any room he entered without feeling threatened by others.

"He was deeply self-sufficient, yet he received me generously. He enjoyed being Pete Edochie and somehow made the rest of us enjoy it with him," Jideonwo wrote.

Media personality Chude Jideonwo honours Pete Edochie's legacy, recounts unforgettable moments with the veteran actor. Photo: chudeity

Source: Instagram

Chude Jideonwo's tribute to Pete Edochie

Beyond the story of the cow, Chude Jideonwo's tribute went much deeper.

He wrote about what Pete Edochie's passing made him reflect on, describing the actor as a symbol of an older Nigerian identity, one rooted in home, craft, family, and community, with no need for external validation.

"He was not a perfect man, and I would not insult him by flattening him into one now. He was far more interesting than perfection," he wrote.

Chude Jideonwo acknowledged that many people would remember Pete Edochie for his iconic roles and the proverbs he delivered with such authority, citing productions like Things Fall Apart, Igodo, Rituals, and Lionheart.

But for Jideonwo, the memories that linger are more personal: the prayers Pete Edochie offered him, the warmth of his embrace, and the mischief in the actor's eyes the moment the cow turned up.

"I will never forget how good it felt to sit in the presence of a person who had no anxiety about his place in the world," he wrote.

He closed with a simple and direct declaration:

"I loved being in his presence. I loved him. And I will miss him."

Read Chude Jideonwo's tribute to Pete Edochie in the Instagram post below:

Nkem Owoh shares video of Pete Edochie

Legit.ng reported that veteran Nollywood actor Nkem Owoh paid an emotional tribute to his late friend and colleague, Pete Edochie, following his passing.

In an Instagram post shared on Thursday, November 26, 2026, Owoh revealed that he had been looking forward to celebrating Edochie’s 80th birthday on March 7, 2027, but sadly, death cut those plans short.

His heartfelt message touched many fans, who flooded the comment section with words of encouragement, urging him to stay strong while describing him as one of the last surviving legends of his generation.

Source: Legit.ng