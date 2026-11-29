Pastor Chris Oyakhilome laid his mother , Deaconess Angel Oyakhilome , to rest in her hometown of Ewu, Edo state on Friday

The burial drew mourners dressed in white and followed a multi-day funeral programme that brought prominent Nigerians together

Social media users reacted to the ceremony, with one commenter pointing out something they had never seen Pastor Chris do before

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome said his final goodbye to his mother, Deaconess Angel Oyakhilome, fondly called Big Mummy, during her interment in Idunwele, Ewu, Edo state on Friday, 27 November 2026.

Photos and videos from the solemn occasion circulated online, showing mourners dressed in white gathered around the vault as the final rites were carried out. The scene marked the end of a multi-day farewell to the matriarch of one of Nigeria's most prominent Christian families.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome pays final respect to his mother in Edo. Credit: christembassy

Source: Instagram

Deaconess Oyakhilome was born in 1938 and died on September 25 2026 at the age of 88. She was the mother of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, founder of Christ Embassy, also known as Believers' LoveWorld.

The funeral spanned several days and locations before the interment. Her remains arrived in Benin City, where a lying-in-state at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium drew thousands of mourners. The programme also included a service of songs and a procession to her hometown of Ewu.

Earlier ceremonies attracted several high-profile Nigerians, among them former President Goodluck Jonathan, Labour Party's Peter Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and Apostle Johnson Suleman. A thanksgiving service and additional memorial events were scheduled to follow in Benin City and other locations.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and others attend Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's mother's burial. Credit: christembassy

Source: Facebook

What fans said about Pastor Chris' mother's burial

The images and footage from the ceremony sparked conversations across social media. Here are some of the reactions from Instagram below:

@aikhionehon:

"So proud of seeing our great men from Edo land🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽🤍🤍🤍🤍 RIP Big Mummy Oyakhilomen🕊🕯🤍"

@idahosa_jr:

"God Bless Apostle Suleiman for his continuous support towards other men of God"

@iam_championlife:

"This is the first time I'm seeing Pastor Chris Put on Native attire. R.I.P Deaconess Oyakhilome"

Watch the moment Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's mother was laid to rest below:

Slide the post below to see more pictures from Pastor Chris' mother's burial:

Pastor Chris names individuals who made Christ Embassy’s EV cars possible

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Pastor Chris publicly credited Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk during the unveiling of Christ Embassy's Tsion electric vehicles

The Christ Embassy founder promised to reveal more details about the collaboration in November, leaving fans and critics buzzing. A video of the moment emerged online on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, and quickly sparked debate about faith and commercialisation.

In a chat with Legit.ng, a youth pastor shared his take on Pastor Oyakhilome's move into car production.

Source: Legit.ng