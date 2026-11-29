Engr. Dr. Taofeek Abdul-Hameed, the pioneer head of the Federal Polytechnic Ayede, was chosen to deliver the high-profile lecture

The event is scheduled for Wednesday, December 2, 2026, at Kwara State Polytechnic in Ilorin, with the state governor expected to attend

Abdul-Hameed will speak on bridging the skills gap and repositioning polytechnic education for graduate employability

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.

Ilorin, Kwara State - Kwara State Polytechnic has selected Engr. Dr. Taofeek Adekunle Abdul-Hameed, the immediate past Rector of Federal Polytechnic Ayede, Oyo State, to deliver the institution's 30th Combined Convocation Lecture on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, at 2:00 p.m.

According to information exclusively made available to Legit.ng by Abdul-Hameed's media team, the event will take place at the Rear Admiral Muhammed Alabi Lawal Auditorium, Permanent Site, Kwara State Polytechnic, Old Jebba Road, Ilorin.

Kwara State Polytechnic selects former Federal Polytechnic Ayede Rector, Engr. Dr. Taofeek Adekunle Abdul-Hameed, to deliver its 30th Combined Convocation Lecture on December 2, 2026.

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Kwara State Governor Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is expected to attend as the institution's Visitor, while the Rector, Engr. Dr. Abdul Jimoh Mohammed, will host the occasion.

Abdul-Hameed to address graduate employability

Dr. Abdul-Hameed will speak on the theme 'Bridging the Skills Gap: Repositioning Polytechnic and Entrepreneurship Education for Enhanced Graduate Employability in the 21st Century.' The lecture is intended to deepen discussions around practical skills development, entrepreneurship, industry-focused curricula, and the broader challenge of preparing polytechnic graduates for a competitive labour market.

Abdul-Hameed holds two doctoral degrees, in Technology Management from Obafemi Awolowo University and in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the University of Ilorin, in addition to multiple master's degrees and a B.Eng. in Electrical Engineering.

He is a registered engineer with COREN and a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), among other professional bodies.

His career in technical education spans over three decades, beginning at Federal Polytechnic Ede on May 16, 1994. He rose through academic and administrative roles, including Head of Department, Dean of the School of Engineering Technology, and Director of Quality Assurance, before serving as Acting Rector of The Polytechnic, Iresi. In April 2021, the late President Muhammadu Buhari appointed him Pioneer Rector of the newly established Federal Polytechnic Ayede.

Kwara State Polytechnic announces December 3, 2026, for its combined convocation ceremony covering the 2024 set and subsequent graduating classes.

Source: Original

Ayede Poly's recognition under Abdul-Hameed

During his tenure, Federal Polytechnic Ayede was ranked seventh among more than 180 tertiary institutions in Nigeria by Pole Global Marketing, in an assessment conducted for the Federal Ministry of Education. The ranking cited the institution's performance in academic innovation, digital learning and management efficiency, all within four years of its founding.

Abdul-Hameed has also received several recognitions, including the Best Rector of the Year 2025 and Face of Living Hero of Academic World Award 2025, both conferred by the Life Value Awareness and Leadership Secure Initiative. He also received an Award of Commendation from the Muslim Community of Oyo State on August 23, 2026, for his contributions to education and community service. Beyond academia, he has served as Chief Imam of the Federal Polytechnic Ede Muslim Community since 1996.

The convocation lecture is open to academics, policymakers, education administrators, industry stakeholders and students.

Source: Legit.ng