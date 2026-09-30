Priscilla Ojo shared a vlog of her son Rakeem's first day of school in Tanzania on Wednesday, September 30

The influencer and actress daughter of Iyabo Ojo revealed she got emotional after dropping her son off at school

Fans flooded the comments section with warm reactions after Priscilla shared the milestone moment online

Priscilla Ojo is officially in her mum-on-the-school-run era, and fans are living for it.

The Nigerian influencer and daughter of actress Iyabo Ojo took to Instagram on Wednesday, September 30, to share a vlog documenting her son Rakeem's very first day of school in Tanzania. The post, captioned "FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL 🎒🎒," quickly caught the attention of her followers, who could not contain their excitement over the adorable milestone.

Priscilla Ojo shares heartfelt video from her son's first day of school. Credit: itspriscy.

Source: Instagram

Priscilla Ojo gets emotional at school drop-off

Beyond the carefully prepped outfit and accessories, Priscilla also opened up about the emotional side of sending her young son through the school gates for the first time. She revealed that the whole experience hit her harder than she had expected, admitting she felt a wave of emotion after dropping Rakeem off.

It is the kind of milestone that sneaks up on parents, and Priscilla clearly felt every bit of it.

Priscilla Ojo shares vlog about her son's first day of school. Credit: itspriscy

Source: Instagram

The video from Rakeem's first day of school is below:

Reactions as Priscilla Ojo's son starts school

Fans and followers rushed to the comments on Instagram to celebrate little Rakeem and share in the moment.

Here are some of the reactions below:

@phat_fifi said:

"Rakeem dun dey go school ke, make I go marry"

@helen_okocha_32 wrote:

"God pls make me a mom soon"

@tush__tush24 shared:

"Mehn they won't even let them start pre-school here in US until they're 3yrs😂...They grow so so fast! Star boy Raks"

@this_is_udhee commented:

"Awwnnn kids grow so fast 😍congratulations Rakeem 😍"

@the_joy_gurl reacted:

"Rakeem don start school keh"

@shoes_by_demokraft wrote:

"This is so beautiful, Love this... While so happy for him as well❤️❤️❤️ And who want this today from me❤️" Chars

Priscilla Ojo's son's Nanny speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that one of the most moving moments at Juma Jux's surprise birthday celebration came not from a close friend or a fellow celebrity, but from an unexpected voice: the nanny of his and Priscilla Ojo's son, Rakeem.

During her speech, the nanny walked guests through her first encounter with Juma Jux, describing how the occasion led her to approach him with a personal request.

According to her, he did not hesitate to help, and that act of kindness left a deep impression on her.

Source: Legit.ng