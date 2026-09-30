The UK government outlined the conditions foreign spouses or civil partners must meet to qualify for indefinite leave to remain

Applicants must prove the marriage is still active and that both parties genuinely intend to live together permanently in the UK

Financial self-sufficiency, adequate housing, and proven English language knowledge are among the key requirements listed

The United Kingdom has outlined the specific requirements that foreign spouses and civil partners must satisfy before they can apply for indefinite leave to remain (ILR) in the country, under Part 8 of the UK Immigration Rules.

The full details of these requirements are set out in the official UK Immigration Rules published by the government.

UK lists 7 requirements for foreign spouses seeking indefinite leave to remain. Photo: Getty

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Who qualifies for ILR as foreign spouse?

1. To be considered eligible, a foreign national must have originally been admitted to the UK for no more than 27 months or granted an extension of stay lasting two years as a spouse or civil partner of a person who is already present and settled in the country.

2. The rules make clear that the relationship cannot simply exist on paper; it must be a functioning, subsisting union.

3. At the time of the ILR application, the marriage or civil partnership must still be legally valid and ongoing. Both parties must also be able to show that they genuinely intend to continue living together permanently as spouses or civil partners.

UK ILR: Other conditions applicants must meet

4. Beyond the status of the relationship, several practical requirements apply. The couple must demonstrate that they have adequate accommodation available to them and any dependants, without needing to draw on public funds. That housing must be either owned by the parties or occupied exclusively by them.

5. Financial independence is equally important. The applicant and their spouse must show they are capable of supporting themselves and any dependants without relying on public funds.

6. English language ability is another non-negotiable condition. Applicants are required to demonstrate sufficient knowledge of English as well as an understanding of life in the United Kingdom, in line with what is known as Appendix KoLL, which sets out the knowledge of language and life requirements under UK immigration law.

7. Finally, applicants must not fall foul of the suitability requirements outlined in Part Suitability of the Immigration Rules, which covers issues such as criminal history and compliance with immigration conditions.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng