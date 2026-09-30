Popular Nigerian skit maker Carter Efe got visibly worked up during a livestream after his girlfriend Jasmine brought up his baby mama Elma's name

Jasmine said she only asked because viewers kept mentioning Elma in the live chat, which prompted Carter Efe to caution her

The clip, which circulated on X on September 30, has since attracted thousands of reactions from fans online

Nigerian content creator and skit maker Carter Efe has found himself at the centre of online chatter after a clip from one of his livestreams made the rounds on X on September 30, 2026.

In the video, Carter Efe's girlfriend, Jasmine, asked him about Elma, the mother of his child, after noticing her name repeatedly appearing in the live chat from viewers watching the stream.

Carter Efe reacts as new girlfriend Jasmine brings up his baby mama during their livestream. Photo: carterefe

Source: Instagram

Carter Efe's response was immediate and sharp. Rather than addressing the question calmly, he warned Jasmine not to bring up the name again, while also declaring his affection for her.

"Don't repeat that name again. If you repeat that name again, you will see yourself in Georgia right now. I love you with everything I have. Why are you calling that name?" he said.

Jasmine quickly apologised, clarifying that she had only raised the matter because viewers in the chat kept writing about Elma.

Carter Efe acknowledged her explanation but urged her not to take cues from everything people type during their livestreams.

Carter Efe and Elma's history

Carter Efe and Elma were previously linked romantically in public, and the two share a child together.

Their relationship attracted significant attention given Carter Efe's prominent online presence and his habit of going live frequently on social media platforms.

The latest clip has reignited discussions about the pair's past, with many social media users weighing in on how Carter Efe handled the moment.

Watch the moment between Carter Efe and his new girlfriend in the X video below:

Fans react to Carter Efe's livestream moment with new girlfriend

Here is what fans had to say:

@luvingking wrote:

"You don't have to tell her not to repeat the name again. See, you're tying to prove a point that you're the type that can't have a conversation with your girl. A harmless question, you could say, we will discuss that later, ok. Rather than saying she shouldn't call the name and it's very bad if you never told her of your baby mama before and she gets to find out by herself."

@Sucrepapit43534 commented:

"The way carter they always water down this her baby mama they make me reason if there's something behind their fight that's deep"

@WahalaRoom reacted:

"Carter don ban the name like say na password 😂"

@its_Miguel04 observed:

"Carterefe is trying to move on but his fans said no way we still love Elma."

@AvickyMemes wrote:

"Carter don enter husband mode - 'Don't repeat that name again' 😂 Brotherhood is officially shaking!"

@thattife12 added:

"They said if you ignore the signs…U go see wetin???"

Carter Efe trends as new girlfriend Jasmine asks about Elma, the mother of his child, during livestream. Photo: carterefe/cravetay

Source: Instagram

Nkechi Blessing confronts Carter Efe and his new girlfriend

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nkechi Blessing confronted comedian and content creator Carter Efe and his American girlfriend, Taylor Jasmine, at the Balmoral Convention Centre in Ikeja, Lagos.

During the heated encounter, the actress accused Carter Efe of being a “woman beater” and alleged that he had physically assaulted his baby mama, Emmanuella.

The incident revived attention around previous domestic abuse allegations, which Carter Efe had denied while describing his past relationship as emotionally draining.

Source: Legit.ng