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Femi Otedola Makes Sudden Move After Nigerians Call Him Out Over Meeting With Tinubu
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Femi Otedola Makes Sudden Move After Nigerians Call Him Out Over Meeting With Tinubu

by  Olaniyi Apanpa
2 min read
  • Femi Otedola’s latest post about his meeting with President Bola Tinubu took an unexpected turn after Nigerians began criticising his remarks
  • The billionaire appeared to shut down the conversation by restricting access to comments on his X post
  • While Otedola highlighted economic gains under Tinubu, the move to limit comments became another talking point among Nigerians online

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Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has made a move on X that caught the attention of Nigerians after his post about a private meeting with President Bola Tinubu in Paris.

Otedola had shared a photograph of himself smiling alongside the president after the two met at a private dinner on Monday evening, September 28.

Femi Otedola, Bola Tinubu, meeting, Paris
Femi Otedola meets with President Bola Tinubu in Paris. Photos: @therealfemiotedola/IG.
Source: Instagram

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Otedola praises Tinubu’s reforms

In the post, Otedola expressed support for Tinubu’s economic policies, pointing to developments he described as evidence of progress under the administration.

He highlighted the inclusion of Nigerian companies in the FTSE Russell Frontier 50 Index, the performance of the Nigerian Exchange, increased foreign direct investment, and improved economic confidence.

Read also

Otedola shares update about dinner with Tinubu amid question about president's whereabouts

The billionaire also mentioned the foreign exchange market and Nigeria’s foreign reserves, which he said stood at about $55 billion.

But while Otedola’s message was clearly supportive, some Nigerians were not convinced.

Nigerians notice comment restriction

Criticism began appearing around the post, with some users challenging Otedola’s assessment of the economy and the gains he attributed to Tinubu’s reforms.

Then came another development.

A check by Legit.ng showed that access to the comment section of the post had been restricted, preventing users from freely joining the conversation.

Read the controversial post by Femi Otedola here:

Reactions trail Femi Otedola's action

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@flygodT stated:

"Locked your comments because you know you’re in support of what’s wrong, continue spineless elites."

@OladipupoEaina shared:

"He locked cos of senseless nuisance like u will always make senseless tribal laced comments"

@FolaAdu noted:

"He’s locked the comment section cos of uncouth and ill- trained child like you. He doesn’t want any nuisance like you disturbing his timeline. Clock it or go hug a transformer"

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Femi Otedola, Bola Tinubu, Paris
Femi Otedola expresses support for Tinubu’s economic policies. Photo: @fote$/X.
Source: Instagram

Femi Otedola's First HoldCo Stake Hits 20.42%

Legit.ng earlier reported that Femi Otedola, Chairman of First HoldCo Plc, has deepened his hold over Nigeria's most valuable banking stock after buying an additional 680.8 million shares through a private placement, pushing his ownership to 20.42% and lifting the market value of his stake to roughly N1.05 trillion.

The acquisition was completed at N44 per share, a price below the company's July 18 closing figure of N61, according to market sources familiar with the deal.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Olaniyi Apanpa avatar

Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.

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Bola TinubuNigerian Celebrity GistsFemi OtedolaInstagram
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