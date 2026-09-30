Amber Rose has opened up about a major change in her views, sharing why she no longer describes herself as a feminist

The American model and television personality said her perspective has evolved as she has grown older and become a mother to sons

Despite distancing herself from the feminist label, Rose stressed that she still supports women’s empowerment and believes in “girl power"

American model and television personality Amber Rose has disclosed that she no longer identifies as a feminist, a position that marks a notable change from her previous advocacy for women’s empowerment.

Rose made the disclosure in a recent interview while reflecting on how her views have evolved with age and personal experience.

Amber Rose opens up about a major change in her views on feminism. Photos: @amberrose/IG.

Source: Instagram

According to the popular model, becoming a mother to sons has influenced the way she looks at gender-related issues.

“As I’ve gotten older and now have sons, I’m no longer a feminist. I still believe in girl power, but I see both sides now,” she said.

Rose had previously been vocal about issues surrounding women, body positivity, and female empowerment.

Some social media users questioned Rose’s decision to distance herself from feminism, while others argued that people can naturally develop different perspectives as they grow older and experience new stages of life.

Watch the Instagram video of Amber Rose speaking about feminism

Reactions trail Amber Rose's interview

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

djaladice_ stated:

"In Nigeria 🇳🇬 Feminism means hatred towards men, but in other countries it means 50/50 equal right"

@obaino_jazz noted:

"True feminism not bad but the liberal men hating feminists…. Now that’s a different story and I believe that’s what she means."

@__chefbrownson shared:

"Them no dey pay to learn lesson"

Amber Rose says her perspective has evolved as she has grown older and become a mother to sons. Photo: @amberrose/IG.

Source: Getty Images

Kanye West brags about his wife Bianca Censori

In a previous report, American rapper Kanye West reacted to the buzz he and his wife Bianca Censori ignited at the 2025 Grammy event.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the I Wonder hitmaker and his woman pulled up a strut on the Grammy red carpet after the woman casually showed off what looked like her naked body.

In an update, Kanye shared a picture and details of the gown Bianca wore to the event as he bragged about what they both created together.

Source: Legit.ng