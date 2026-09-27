Lawyers for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the US government both filed separate motions opposing Aaron Greenspan's bid to expand discovery in the FOIA lawsuit

Tinubu's legal team argued that Greenspan was using the FOIA case to probe private individuals and firms over alleged cyberattacks on his PlainSite website

The FBI and DEA separately asked the court to grant summary judgment in their favour, defending the adequacy of their records searches

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Washington, USA - Ahead of the 2027 elections in Nigeria, lawyers representing President Bola Tinubu and the United States government have separately asked a federal court in Washington, D.C., to block transparency activist Aaron Greenspan from widening the scope of discovery.

As reported on Sunday, September 27, by The Nation, the request was made in Greenspan’s ongoing Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit.

President Bola Tinubu and the US government ask a Washington, D.C., federal court to limit Aaron Greenspan’s discovery request in an ongoing FOIA lawsuit. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Greenspan, who runs PlainSite, a for-profit legal transparency website, filed the FOIA suit against several American federal agencies seeking documents tied to investigations involving President Tinubu.

Greenspan's requests include the FBI's full file on Tinubu, FBI Form 302 interview records from 1992 to 1993, and materials related to a 1993 civil forfeiture proceeding in the US involving roughly $460,000 linked to Tinubu.

Why Tinubu's lawyers opposed discovery bid

Tinubu's legal team, acting in the case as an intervenor, told the United States District Court for the District of Columbia that Greenspan was attempting to turn a FOIA action into a wide-ranging investigation of private parties. Greenspan had sought interrogatories, requests for admission, and requests for production from Tinubu, as well as a third-party subpoena against DCI Group AZ, LLC, a public relations and lobbying firm, and its unidentified parent company.

His lawyers argued that FOIA is meant to compel transparency from government agencies, not to examine the conduct of private individuals or organisations. "Discovery is generally unavailable in FOIA actions," they said in their filing, noting that where courts do allow it, the standard is high and tied to genuine concerns about a government agency's search process.

Greenspan had alleged that PlainSite suffered denial-of-service attacks and suggested a link to activity in the case. Tinubu's lawyers rejected this, pointing out that Greenspan himself admitted he did not know who carried out the attacks and that botnets made identifying the perpetrators difficult. They also noted that the website had been attacked at other times unrelated to court filings.

"The relationship that Plaintiff draws between the website issues and this case remains wholly speculative," the filing said.

The team also opposed Greenspan's request for expedited discovery, arguing that there was no urgent basis for it since, by Greenspan's own account, the attacks had stopped at the end of August 2026. His suggestion that they could resume was, they said, too theoretical to justify urgent action.

The FBI and DEA defend their searches for records linked to President Bola Tinubu and cite FOIA exemptions for withholding some documents. Photo credit: @Kraytur3, @aonanuga1956

Source: Facebook

FBI, DEA defend records searches

In a separate filing submitted on September 23, the FBI and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) asked the court to grant summary judgment in their favour. Both agencies maintained that their searches for records responsive to Greenspan's FOIA requests were thorough and conducted in good faith.

The FBI said its search covered the terms "Bola" and "Tinubu" separately, followed by a manual, page-by-page review of a multi-subject file. The DEA noted that Greenspan had not challenged the adequacy of its search at all.

Both agencies defended their decisions to withhold certain records under multiple FOIA exemptions, including protections for grand-jury material, prosecutorial strategy, confidential sources, and information whose disclosure could endanger individuals' physical safety.

Read more on President Bola Tinubu

Release Tinubu’s records, Atiku tells FBI

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2027 election, Atiku Abubakar, urged the FBI to release, where legally permissible, records relating to President Tinubu.

Atiku explained that Nigerians have a democratic right to information about the history and character of the man seeking to retain the country’s highest elective office.

Source: Legit.ng