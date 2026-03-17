A deep dive into Mac Miller and Nomi Leasure's long-term on-and-off relationship
Mac Miller and Nomi Leasure's relationship lasted nearly a decade, beginning during their teenage years in Pittsburgh. Although they kept their romance largely private, their story attracted public attention as the rapper’s career gained momentum. In the end, they went their separate ways; the rapper later passed away, and Leasure eventually found love again.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Mac Miller and Nomi Leasure began dating in their teens in Pittsburgh and were together for nearly a decade, on and off.
- After breaking up with Nomi Leasure in 2016, rapper Mac Miller later dated pop star Ariana Grande.
- Following Miller’s death in 2018, Leasure shared emotional reflections about their history, highlighting the deep impact they had on each other’s lives.
Profile summary
Full name
Nomi Leasure
Malcolm James McCormick
Gender
Female
Male
Date of birth
18 April 1991
19 January 1992
Age (as of March 2026)
34 years old
26 years old (at death)
Zodiac sign
Aries
Capricorn
Place of birth
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US
Current residence
Brooklyn, New York, US
-
Nationality
American
American
Ethnicity
White
White
Religion
Christianity
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Straight
Height in feet
5'5"
5'7"
Height in centimetres
165
170
Weight in pounds
120
160
Weight in kilograms
54
63
Hair colour
Brown
Dark brown
Eye colour
Brown
Brown
Mother
-
Karen Meyers
Father
-
Mark McCormick
Siblings
-
1
Marital status
Married
-
Partner
Yaniv Lusana
-
Children
2
-
School
Taylor Allderdice High School
Taylor Allderdice High School
Profession
Writer, blogger
Rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer
-
X (Twitter)
-
What happened between Mac Miller and Nomi Leasure?
Malcolm James McCormick, professionally known as Mac Miller, and Nomi Leasure met as adolescents while attending the same school in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area. They became close friends as teenagers, and this friendship eventually developed into a romantic relationship around 2007 or 2008 when both were in high school.
As Mac Miller’s musical ambitions accelerated and his early projects gained attention, his relationship with Nomi Leasure remained steady. Throughout high school and into his late teens, they supported each other. Leasure attended important social events with Miller, including serving as his high school prom date.
During this time, Miller was working on early mixtapes that would build his reputation in hip hop, and some of his lyrics, especially on projects like Macadelic, were thought to have offered an insight into his relationship with Leasure.
By 2015, Mac Miller was well into his professional music career, releasing mainstream albums and performing on bigger stages. During this period, he and Nomi Leasure made occasional public appearances together, including at nightlife venues in Los Angeles. However, they did not receive immense media attention, preferring to keep their relationship private.
Despite their deep connection, the couple eventually separated in 2016. The breakup came during a transitional period in Miller’s life and career. Fame, touring, personal challenges, and shifting life priorities reportedly placed pressure on their relationship. After their split, Miller moved on romantically and began dating American singer Ariana Grande.
Mac Miller’s death and Nomi Leasure’s tribute
On 7 September 2018, Mac Miller died at age 26 from substance abuse. Following Miller’s passing, Leasure paid tribute to him through a heartfelt Instagram post, describing him as someone who had changed her life.
Mac Miller’s ex-girlfriend’s reflections suggested that despite their breakup, the two maintained a lasting respect and affection for one another. The post read in part:
So grateful we had our final moment. Our clarity, cleaning of the air. You changed my life. I, yours. The residual effects of your passion ripple on. You are not gone. Not in the least.
Is Nomi Leasure married now?
Years after the end of her relationship with the American rapper, Nomi Leasure found love again and began dating Yaniv Lusana, an investor and business professional. The couple got engaged in January 2020 before exchanging marriage vows in August 2021.
Leasure and Lusana are now parents of two children: Ronen Michél Lusana, born on 26 October 2023, and Selah Elina Lusana, born on 22 July 2025.
FAQs
- How did Mac Miller and Nomi Leasure meet? They met as teenagers while attending the same school in Pittsburgh and started dating during high school.
- Did Mac Miller write songs about Nomi Leasure? Some of his early songs are believed to have been inspired by his relationship with Nomi Leasure, particularly tracks from Macadelic.
- Why did Mac Miller and Nomi Leasure break up? They reportedly split largely due to growing career demands, touring, and changing life priorities.
- Did Nomi Leasure post about Mac Miller after his death? She shared a heartfelt blog tribute following Mac Miller's death in 2018, reflecting on their past relationship and his impact on her life.
- Did Nomi Leasure attend Mac Miller’s funeral? Mac Miller’s funeral was private, and there is no publicly confirmed information about whether Nomi Leasure attended.
- Who is Nomi Leasure’s husband? The writer is married to Yaniv Lusana, an entrepreneur and investor.
- How long did Mac Miller and Nomi Leasure date? They dated on and off for about a decade, from around 2007 to 2016.
- What did Nomi Leasure say about Mac Miller’s death? After his death, Nomi Leasure shared a tribute describing her relationship with Mac Miller as meaningful and formative.
- Who did Mac Miller date after Nomi Leasure? The rapper dated singer Ariana Grande after ending his relationship with Nomi Leasure.
- When did Mac Miller die? He passed away on 7 September 2018.
The relationship between Mac Miller and Nomi Leasure was an important part of the rapper’s early life and journey to fame. Although they eventually went their separate ways and the rapper died, their long history together left a lasting impact on both of them. Leasure is now married and is a mother of two children.
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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhunya Muhonji (Lifestyle writer) Muhunya is a graduate of Agricultural Economics from Egerton University, Class of 2014, with a passion for storytelling and content creation. Since joining Legit.ng as a writer in July 2021, he has covered diverse topics such as entertainment, technology, business, and biographies. His journalism journey has seen him complete multiple professional courses, including the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course (2023), the Google News Initiative course (March 2024), and Fact-Checking and Research training (September 2024). Email: muhunyah@gmail.com