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A deep dive into Mac Miller and Nomi Leasure's long-term on-and-off relationship
Celebrity biographies

A deep dive into Mac Miller and Nomi Leasure's long-term on-and-off relationship

by  Muhunya Muhonji reviewed by  Kola Muhammed
5 min read

Mac Miller and Nomi Leasure's relationship lasted nearly a decade, beginning during their teenage years in Pittsburgh. Although they kept their romance largely private, their story attracted public attention as the rapper’s career gained momentum. In the end, they went their separate ways; the rapper later passed away, and Leasure eventually found love again.

Mac Miller and Nomi Leasure
Mac Miller, in a white T-shirt, looks on in a picture (L). Nomi Leasure, clad in a black top, poses for a solo picture (R). Photo: @macmiller, @knowmelea on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Mac Miller and Nomi Leasure began dating in their teens in Pittsburgh and were together for nearly a decade, on and off.
  • After breaking up with Nomi Leasure in 2016, rapper Mac Miller later dated pop star Ariana Grande.
  • Following Miller’s death in 2018, Leasure shared emotional reflections about their history, highlighting the deep impact they had on each other’s lives.

Profile summary

Full name

Nomi Leasure

Malcolm James McCormick

Gender

Female

Male

Date of birth

18 April 1991

19 January 1992

Age (as of March 2026)

34 years old

26 years old (at death)

Zodiac sign

Aries

Capricorn

Place of birth

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US

Current residence

Brooklyn, New York, US

-

Nationality

American

American

Ethnicity

White

White

Religion

Christianity

Christianity

Sexuality

Straight

Straight

Height in feet

5'5"

5'7"

Height in centimetres

165

170

Weight in pounds

120

160

Weight in kilograms

54

63

Hair colour

Brown

Dark brown

Eye colour

Brown

Brown

Mother

-

Karen Meyers

Father

-

Mark McCormick

Siblings

-

1

Marital status

Married

-

Partner

Yaniv Lusana

-

Children

2

-

School

Taylor Allderdice High School

Taylor Allderdice High School

Profession

Writer, blogger

Rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer

Instagram

@knowmelea

@macmiller

Facebook

-

@MacMiller

X (Twitter)

-

@MacMiller

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What happened between Mac Miller and Nomi Leasure?

Malcolm James McCormick, professionally known as Mac Miller, and Nomi Leasure met as adolescents while attending the same school in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area. They became close friends as teenagers, and this friendship eventually developed into a romantic relationship around 2007 or 2008 when both were in high school.

Mac Miller and Nomi Leasure share a happy moment
Mac Miller and Nomi Leasure embrace each other as they share a happy moment. Photo: @ 95tilinfinityyy on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

As Mac Miller’s musical ambitions accelerated and his early projects gained attention, his relationship with Nomi Leasure remained steady. Throughout high school and into his late teens, they supported each other. Leasure attended important social events with Miller, including serving as his high school prom date.

During this time, Miller was working on early mixtapes that would build his reputation in hip hop, and some of his lyrics, especially on projects like Macadelic, were thought to have offered an insight into his relationship with Leasure.

By 2015, Mac Miller was well into his professional music career, releasing mainstream albums and performing on bigger stages. During this period, he and Nomi Leasure made occasional public appearances together, including at nightlife venues in Los Angeles. However, they did not receive immense media attention, preferring to keep their relationship private.

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Mac Miller and Nomi Leasure in different photos
Mac Miller, in a stripped shirt, looks on (L). Nomi Leasure poses for a photo at a nightclub (R). Photo: @macmiller, @knowmelea on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Despite their deep connection, the couple eventually separated in 2016. The breakup came during a transitional period in Miller’s life and career. Fame, touring, personal challenges, and shifting life priorities reportedly placed pressure on their relationship. After their split, Miller moved on romantically and began dating American singer Ariana Grande.

Mac Miller’s death and Nomi Leasure’s tribute

On 7 September 2018, Mac Miller died at age 26 from substance abuse. Following Miller’s passing, Leasure paid tribute to him through a heartfelt Instagram post, describing him as someone who had changed her life.

Rapper Mac Miller and writer Nomi Leasure
Rapper Mac Miller puts his hand on his head as he looks on (L). Writer Nomi Leasure smiles in a solo picture (R). Photo: @rapdaily, @pinch.it on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Mac Miller’s ex-girlfriend’s reflections suggested that despite their breakup, the two maintained a lasting respect and affection for one another. The post read in part:

So grateful we had our final moment. Our clarity, cleaning of the air. You changed my life. I, yours. The residual effects of your passion ripple on. You are not gone. Not in the least.

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Is Nomi Leasure married now?

Years after the end of her relationship with the American rapper, Nomi Leasure found love again and began dating Yaniv Lusana, an investor and business professional. The couple got engaged in January 2020 before exchanging marriage vows in August 2021.

Nomi Leasure's family
Nomi Leasure and her husband pose for a picture with their two children. Photo: @knowmelea on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Leasure and Lusana are now parents of two children: Ronen Michél Lusana, born on 26 October 2023, and Selah Elina Lusana, born on 22 July 2025.

FAQs

  1. How did Mac Miller and Nomi Leasure meet? They met as teenagers while attending the same school in Pittsburgh and started dating during high school.
  2. Did Mac Miller write songs about Nomi Leasure? Some of his early songs are believed to have been inspired by his relationship with Nomi Leasure, particularly tracks from Macadelic.
  3. Why did Mac Miller and Nomi Leasure break up? They reportedly split largely due to growing career demands, touring, and changing life priorities.
  4. Did Nomi Leasure post about Mac Miller after his death? She shared a heartfelt blog tribute following Mac Miller's death in 2018, reflecting on their past relationship and his impact on her life.
  5. Did Nomi Leasure attend Mac Miller’s funeral? Mac Miller’s funeral was private, and there is no publicly confirmed information about whether Nomi Leasure attended.
  6. Who is Nomi Leasure’s husband? The writer is married to Yaniv Lusana, an entrepreneur and investor.
  7. How long did Mac Miller and Nomi Leasure date? They dated on and off for about a decade, from around 2007 to 2016.
  8. What did Nomi Leasure say about Mac Miller’s death? After his death, Nomi Leasure shared a tribute describing her relationship with Mac Miller as meaningful and formative.
  9. Who did Mac Miller date after Nomi Leasure? The rapper dated singer Ariana Grande after ending his relationship with Nomi Leasure.
  10. When did Mac Miller die? He passed away on 7 September 2018.

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The relationship between Mac Miller and Nomi Leasure was an important part of the rapper’s early life and journey to fame. Although they eventually went their separate ways and the rapper died, their long history together left a lasting impact on both of them. Leasure is now married and is a mother of two children.

Legit.ng recently published Kathy Siragusa’s biography. She came into the limelight following her marriage to the late Tony Siragusa. The couple married in April 1995 and built a strong family together, raising three children before Tony’s passing in June 2022.

After her husband’s death, Kathy and their children founded the Goose Flights Foundation to honour his legacy. The non-profit organisation helps people facing difficult circumstances by providing access to medical care and transportation for their journey back home. Read her full biography to learn more about her life before and after the loss of her husband.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Muhunya Muhonji avatar

Muhunya Muhonji (Lifestyle writer) Muhunya is a graduate of Agricultural Economics from Egerton University, Class of 2014, with a passion for storytelling and content creation. Since joining Legit.ng as a writer in July 2021, he has covered diverse topics such as entertainment, technology, business, and biographies. His journalism journey has seen him complete multiple professional courses, including the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course (2023), the Google News Initiative course (March 2024), and Fact-Checking and Research training (September 2024). Email: muhunyah@gmail.com

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