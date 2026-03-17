A deep dive into Mac Miller and Nomi Leasure's long-term on-and-off relationship

Mac Miller and Nomi Leasure's relationship lasted nearly a decade, beginning during their teenage years in Pittsburgh. Although they kept their romance largely private, their story attracted public attention as the rapper’s career gained momentum. In the end, they went their separate ways; the rapper later passed away, and Leasure eventually found love again.

Mac Miller, in a white T-shirt, looks on in a picture (L). Nomi Leasure, clad in a black top, poses for a solo picture (R). Photo: @macmiller, @knowmelea on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Mac Miller and Nomi Leasure began dating in their teens in Pittsburgh and were together for nearly a decade, on and off.

After breaking up with Nomi Leasure in 2016 , rapper Mac Miller later dated pop star Ariana Grande.

, rapper Mac Miller later dated pop star Ariana Grande. Following Miller’s death in 2018, Leasure shared emotional reflections about their history, highlighting the deep impact they had on each other’s lives.

Profile summary

Full name Nomi Leasure Malcolm James McCormick Gender Female Male Date of birth 18 April 1991 19 January 1992 Age (as of March 2026) 34 years old 26 years old (at death) Zodiac sign Aries Capricorn Place of birth Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US Current residence Brooklyn, New York, US - Nationality American American Ethnicity White White Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in feet 5'5" 5'7" Height in centimetres 165 170 Weight in pounds 120 160 Weight in kilograms 54 63 Hair colour Brown Dark brown Eye colour Brown Brown Mother - Karen Meyers Father - Mark McCormick Siblings - 1 Marital status Married - Partner Yaniv Lusana - Children 2 - School Taylor Allderdice High School Taylor Allderdice High School Profession Writer, blogger Rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer Instagram @knowmelea @macmiller Facebook - @MacMiller X (Twitter) - @MacMiller

What happened between Mac Miller and Nomi Leasure?

Malcolm James McCormick, professionally known as Mac Miller, and Nomi Leasure met as adolescents while attending the same school in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area. They became close friends as teenagers, and this friendship eventually developed into a romantic relationship around 2007 or 2008 when both were in high school.

Mac Miller and Nomi Leasure embrace each other as they share a happy moment. Photo: @ 95tilinfinityyy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

As Mac Miller’s musical ambitions accelerated and his early projects gained attention, his relationship with Nomi Leasure remained steady. Throughout high school and into his late teens, they supported each other. Leasure attended important social events with Miller, including serving as his high school prom date.

During this time, Miller was working on early mixtapes that would build his reputation in hip hop, and some of his lyrics, especially on projects like Macadelic, were thought to have offered an insight into his relationship with Leasure.

By 2015, Mac Miller was well into his professional music career, releasing mainstream albums and performing on bigger stages. During this period, he and Nomi Leasure made occasional public appearances together, including at nightlife venues in Los Angeles. However, they did not receive immense media attention, preferring to keep their relationship private.

Mac Miller, in a stripped shirt, looks on (L). Nomi Leasure poses for a photo at a nightclub (R). Photo: @macmiller, @knowmelea on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Despite their deep connection, the couple eventually separated in 2016. The breakup came during a transitional period in Miller’s life and career. Fame, touring, personal challenges, and shifting life priorities reportedly placed pressure on their relationship. After their split, Miller moved on romantically and began dating American singer Ariana Grande.

Mac Miller’s death and Nomi Leasure’s tribute

On 7 September 2018, Mac Miller died at age 26 from substance abuse. Following Miller’s passing, Leasure paid tribute to him through a heartfelt Instagram post, describing him as someone who had changed her life.

Rapper Mac Miller puts his hand on his head as he looks on (L). Writer Nomi Leasure smiles in a solo picture (R). Photo: @rapdaily, @pinch.it on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mac Miller’s ex-girlfriend’s reflections suggested that despite their breakup, the two maintained a lasting respect and affection for one another. The post read in part:

So grateful we had our final moment. Our clarity, cleaning of the air. You changed my life. I, yours. The residual effects of your passion ripple on. You are not gone. Not in the least.

Is Nomi Leasure married now?

Years after the end of her relationship with the American rapper, Nomi Leasure found love again and began dating Yaniv Lusana, an investor and business professional. The couple got engaged in January 2020 before exchanging marriage vows in August 2021.

Nomi Leasure and her husband pose for a picture with their two children. Photo: @knowmelea on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Leasure and Lusana are now parents of two children: Ronen Michél Lusana, born on 26 October 2023, and Selah Elina Lusana, born on 22 July 2025.

FAQs

How did Mac Miller and Nomi Leasure meet? They met as teenagers while attending the same school in Pittsburgh and started dating during high school. Did Mac Miller write songs about Nomi Leasure? Some of his early songs are believed to have been inspired by his relationship with Nomi Leasure, particularly tracks from Macadelic. Why did Mac Miller and Nomi Leasure break up? They reportedly split largely due to growing career demands, touring, and changing life priorities. Did Nomi Leasure post about Mac Miller after his death? She shared a heartfelt blog tribute following Mac Miller's death in 2018, reflecting on their past relationship and his impact on her life. Did Nomi Leasure attend Mac Miller’s funeral? Mac Miller’s funeral was private, and there is no publicly confirmed information about whether Nomi Leasure attended. Who is Nomi Leasure’s husband? The writer is married to Yaniv Lusana, an entrepreneur and investor. How long did Mac Miller and Nomi Leasure date? They dated on and off for about a decade, from around 2007 to 2016. What did Nomi Leasure say about Mac Miller’s death? After his death, Nomi Leasure shared a tribute describing her relationship with Mac Miller as meaningful and formative. Who did Mac Miller date after Nomi Leasure? The rapper dated singer Ariana Grande after ending his relationship with Nomi Leasure. When did Mac Miller die? He passed away on 7 September 2018.

The relationship between Mac Miller and Nomi Leasure was an important part of the rapper’s early life and journey to fame. Although they eventually went their separate ways and the rapper died, their long history together left a lasting impact on both of them. Leasure is now married and is a mother of two children.

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After her husband’s death, Kathy and their children founded the Goose Flights Foundation to honour his legacy. The non-profit organisation helps people facing difficult circumstances by providing access to medical care and transportation for their journey back home. Read her full biography to learn more about her life before and after the loss of her husband.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng