Qatar announced a specific certificate that family members aged 18 and above must submit when applying for a Family Residence Visa

The Family Residence Visa is designed for residents looking to bring their spouse and children into the country for the first time on a residence permit

Qatar's official guidance specifies what must be uploaded as part of the application process for eligible family members

Qatar has outlined a key document requirement for individuals applying for a Family Residence Visa, specifically targeting family members who are 18 years of age or older.

According to Qatar's official guidance, the Family Residence Visa exists to allow residents to bring their wife and children into the country on a residence visa for the first time.

Family residence visa: Qatar announces requirement applicants aged 18 and above. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/LUDOVIC MARIN/Boarding1Now

Source: Getty Images

What the Qatar Family Residence Visa covers

It is not a renewal or transfer mechanism but rather the entry point for family members joining a resident in Qatar.

Good conduct certificate required for adult applicants

For family members who are 18 years and above, Qatar has made it mandatory to include a Good Conduct Certificate, also known as a Police Clearance Certificate, as part of the application documents.

The official statement from Qatar reads:

"Upload Good Conduct Certificate (Police Clearance Certificate) for those who are 18 and above among the family members."

A Police Clearance Certificate is typically issued by law enforcement authorities in an applicant's home country or country of previous residence and serves as official confirmation that the individual has no criminal record. Its inclusion in the Family Residence Visa process signals that Qatar requires a clean conduct history from adult family members before granting them residence status.

Applicants should ensure they obtain this certificate from the relevant authority in their country before beginning the visa application process, as failing to upload the required documentation is likely to delay or affect the outcome of their application.

Qatar lists relatives eligible for family visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Qatari government released an official breakdown of the relatives foreign residents can sponsor under its family visa scheme.

The policy recognises first-, second-, and third-degree family members, including parents, spouses, children, siblings, grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Source: Legit.ng