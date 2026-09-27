Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle faces a key goalkeeping decision ahead of Nigeria's AFCON qualifier against Guinea-Bissau on September 29

Maduka Okoye missed the Madagascar game after arriving late to camp but his Udinese club form has strengthened his case for a recall

Moses Usor, who scored on debut against Madagascar, could earn his first Super Eagles start on the wing in place of Samuel Chukwueze

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle could make a number of changes to his starting lineup when Nigeria face Guinea-Bissau in their second 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying fixture on Tuesday, September 29.

One of the biggest decisions could come in goal, with Maduka Okoye pushing for a return to the starting XI after missing Nigeria’s 2-1 comeback victory over Madagascar.

Maduka Okoye could be among a few players who could come into the Super Eagles XI when Nigeria take on Guinea-Bissau. Photo by Eurasia Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

As seen on BBC Sport, Stanley Nwabali started the opening qualifier in Uyo and played a key role as the Super Eagles secured three points. However, Okoye’s return to contention could give Chelle a difficult decision to make ahead of the clash with the Wild Dogs.

Okoye’s late arrival to Super Eagles camp

Okoye was initially expected to compete for the starting spot against Madagascar but arrived late at the Super Eagles camp after receiving permission to attend to club-related commitments.

The Udinese goalkeeper was subsequently left on the bench as Nwabali started between the posts.

Okoye’s delayed arrival attracted criticism from some Nigerian fans, particularly after he was spotted in Milan with American rapper Cardi B. Chelle, however, explained that the goalkeeper had been given permission because of an event organised by his Italian club.

The situation has not ruled Okoye out of the next game, and his recent performances for Udinese could strengthen his case for a recall.

Speaking in a chat with Legit.ng, Nigerian football expert Bright Akpotabor believes Okoye’s club form could be an important factor in Chelle’s decision.

Bright Akpotabor backs Okoye’s chances

Akpotabor believes the competition between Nwabali and Okoye remains open, with the Udinese goalkeeper potentially benefiting from his current form at club level.

“I think Maduka Okoye will definitely come into consideration because of the form he has shown for Udinese. He has been playing regularly and performing well, so that gives him a strong argument for the starting position against Guinea-Bissau. Chelle will also want to keep competition for the goalkeeper’s position open.

“Nwabali did well enough against Madagascar and made an important save, but that does not automatically mean he has to start the next game. Okoye has the quality and recent club performances to challenge him. If Chelle feels Okoye gives him something different for this particular opponent, I would not be surprised to see him start.”

Usor could replace Chukwueze

Another possible change could come on the wing, with Samuel Chukwueze potentially dropping to the bench after an underwhelming display against Madagascar.

Chukwueze started the match but struggled to make a major impact before being replaced by Moses Usor.

As posted by CAF Online on X, the LASK forward immediately made his presence felt, scoring the winning goal on his Super Eagles debut to complete Nigeria’s comeback.

Usor could therefore be rewarded with his first start for the national team when Nigeria face Guinea-Bissau.

Ilenikhena set to keep his place

George Ilenikhena is also expected to retain his place in attack after scoring Nigeria’s equaliser against Madagascar.

The Al-Ittihad forward impressed on his senior debut and could continue leading the line in the absence of injured Victor Osimhen.

Tolu Arokodare and Taiwo Awoniyi remain alternative options, but Chelle could opt for continuity in attack.

A victory in Guinea-Bissau would give Nigeria another important three points and strengthen their position in Group L ahead of the next round of qualifiers in November.

Chelle makes decision on Okoye

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Chelle’s decision to drop Maduka Okoye from the Super Eagles matchday squad after the goalkeeper arrived late at camp.

Okoye’s delayed arrival came after he was seen at Milan Fashion Week and alongside American rapper Cardi B, adding more attention to the coach’s disciplinary decision.

Source: Legit.ng