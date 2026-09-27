The Australian government warns that altering a citizenship certificate is a criminal offence under the Australian Citizenship Act 2007

Holders of Australian citizenship certificates must avoid writing on or changing any detail on the document

Laminated or damaged certificates risk being rejected by Australian government agencies and private organisations

Holders of an Australian citizenship certificate face legal consequences if they alter the document, as the Australian Government has laid out strict rules on how the certificate must be handled and preserved.

Under section 39 of the Australian Citizenship Act 2007, it is a criminal offence to alter a citizenship certificate or to let another person do so on your behalf.

Australian citizenship certificate holders must follow strict rules, as altering or damaging the document can lead to legal consequences. Photo credit: MattJelonek

Source: Getty Images

The law makes clear that no individual may write on the document or change any of the details it contains, regardless of the reason.

Why certificate care matters

Beyond the legal risk, a damaged or altered certificate can create practical problems for its holder. Several Australian Government departments and agencies, as well as private organisations, may refuse to accept a certificate that has been laminated or shows signs of damage.

This means that even well-intentioned acts, such as laminating the certificate to protect it, could make the document unusable for official purposes, including identity verification, visa applications, and other administrative processes.

Key rules for holders

The Australian Government's guidance makes the following points clear:

1. Do not write on the certificate under any circumstances

2. Do not change any detail that appears on the document

3. Do not allow another person to alter it on your behalf

4. Avoid laminating the certificate, as this may cause it to be rejected

5. Keep the certificate free from physical damage

The citizenship certificate is described as an important legal document, and holders are expected to store it safely to ensure it remains in its original condition for whenever it is needed.

Australia publishes 4 consequences of visa refusal

Legit.ng earlier reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has published a detailed breakdown of what visa applicants and holders can expect if their visa is refused or cancelled.

Source: Legit.ng