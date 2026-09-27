Traditional rulers, Christian and Muslim leaders in Agege and Orile-Agege gathered at a peace meeting over rising political tension ahead of 2027

The meeting followed the defection of former Agege LG chairman High Chief Ganiyu Egunjobi and Barrister Azeez Yusuf from APC to APM

Egunjobi appeared at the meeting and said the APC never held a reconciliation meeting after he was denied his primary election victory

Agege, Lagos state - Traditional rulers and religious leaders in Agege and Orile-Agege local government areas of Lagos state have called on former Agege Local Government chairman High Chief Ganiyu Egunjobi and Barrister Azeez Yusuf to return to the All Progressives Congress (APC) following their defection to the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

The appeal was made at a peace meeting held on Sunday, September 27, convened to address growing tensions in the area ahead of the 2027 general elections. Those present included the Alaige of Orile-Agege, Oba Ambaliu Agbeleyi, the Olu of Agege, Oba Oyedeji Kamila Ishiba, the Baale of Dopemu, High Chief Shuaib Ajayi, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) representatives, Muslim clerics and members of the Arewa community.

Former Agege Local Government chairman Ganiyu Egunjobi speaks at a peace meeting following his defection from the APC to the APM.

Source: Original

Oba Agbeleyi, who said he has occupied the throne for 14 years, told those gathered that reports of potential violence connected to the political situation forced his hand. "When I heard that there will be bloodshed in the coming election, I cannot fold my arms and watch without doing anything. If we sit idle and do not intervene, and it comes to pass, we will be blamed for it," he said.

Agege APC: Monarchs Call for Calm

Oba Ishiba urged politicians and their supporters to step back from confrontation. "We don't want fight or rancour in our communities. Promotion is of God. We don't pray for commotion in our communities. We want you to work on achieving peace and stability," he said.

The Chief Imam of Dopemu, Alhaji Sulaiman, warned that political positions were temporary and should not cost lives. "Seeking positions only has meaning in this world. It is a thing of this world and only useful as long as we breathe. If we are fighting over these intangible things and lives are lost, history will never forget the person behind the event," he said, adding that party leaders bore responsibility for restoring order among their members.

CAN Coordinator for Agege LGA, Pastor Bayo Jesuniyi, told attendees that the community would resolve the contest through voting, not conflict. "We are not going to war. We are going to vote come January 16 to further the development," he said.

Egunjobi Speaks on His Defection to APM

Egunjobi, who said he only learnt of the meeting when a cleric invited him, told those present that he had won the APC's primary election but was passed over in favour of another candidate. He said the party leadership, including APC state chairman Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi, never reached out to him after the disputed primary.

"Before the issue degenerated into this, the leadership of the party in the state led by Hon. Cornelius Ojelabi did not deem it fit to intervene by inviting us to a reconciliatory meeting. They didn't reach out to us. Not even Mr Speaker. Let us fear God," he said.

He disclosed that he and his supporters had considered seeking court redress but were prevailed upon by Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa to hold back. Despite the dispute, Egunjobi assured residents that his camp would not be a source of violence.

"By the grace of God, there won't be war in the community. I can only speak for myself; I assure you there won't be war," he said.

Source: Legit.ng