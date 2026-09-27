The All Progressives Congress (APC) defeated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and others to sweep every chairmanship contest in the September 26, 2026 Enugu State council elections

ENSIEC chairman Professor Christian Ngwu announced the results at the commission's headquarters in Enugu on Sunday

ENSIEC issued certificates of return to all 17 newly elected APC council chairmen after formally concluding the chairmanship declaration

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Enugu, Enugu State - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all 17 local government chairmanship seats in the September 26, 2026 council elections in Enugu State, with the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) officially declaring the results on Sunday, September 27.

As reported by The Nation, ENSIEC chairman, Prof. Christian Ngwu, read out the results at the commission's headquarters in Enugu, confirming that every winning candidate came from the APC platform.

APC wins all chairmanship and councillorship positions in the Enugu State local government elections. Photo credit: @PNMbah

Source: Twitter

APC candidates win Enugu LG polls

Guardian also noted the update.

Ugochukwu Nwanjoku won in Aninri; Okolo Uchenna Joseph in Awgu; Beloved Dan Anike in Enugu East; Onoh Ibenaku in Enugu North; and Caleb Ani in Enugu South. Vitalis Chinedu Ngwu emerged winner in Ezeagu; Martin Amadieze in Igbo Etiti; Chris Onyekachi Simon in Igbo Eze North; Ugo Ferdinand Ukwueze in Igbo Eze South; and Ani Brendan Emeka in Isi-Uzo.

Engr. Mike Ogbuekwe was returned elected in Nkanu East, John Ogbodo in Nkanu West, and Jude Chinedu Asogwa in Nsukka. Anyaegbudike Greg won in Oji River; Ezeoha Innocent in Udenu; Agu Hyginus in Udi; and Ezeukwu Chijioke in Uzo-Uwani.

ENSIEC sends message to voters

While announcing the results, Prof. Ngwu praised Enugu residents for turning out to participate in the polls, saying their involvement gave the process its legitimacy. He also commended security agencies, civil society organisations, and the media for their roles in ensuring the elections ran smoothly.

The ENSIEC chairman congratulated the 17 winners and urged them to treat their victories as a mandate to serve, rather than a personal reward.

"Regard their victories as a call to service and an opportunity to serve the people of their respective local government areas," Ngwu said.

With all 17 results declared, ENSIEC formally concluded the chairmanship segment of the September 26 council elections and issued certificates of return to the newly elected chairmen.

Watch a video on the APC's triumph in Enugu below via X:

Read more on Enugu state

Enugu govt seals DisCo office over bill

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Enugu State government, through the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA), sealed the offices of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC).

The action comes days after the government received a disconnection notice from the Enugu DisCo.

Source: Legit.ng