Does TikTok pay Nigerian creators, and how to monetise TikTok in Nigeria

Does TikTok pay Nigerian creators? As of 2025, the platform does not include Nigeria in its Creator Rewards Program, formerly, Creator Fund. TikTok creators in Nigeria earn from alternative monetisation methods such as brand partnerships, live gifts, affiliate marketing, TikTok ads, and service or merchandise sales.

Key takeaways

Nigerian creators can earn through brand deals, sponsorships, affiliate marketing, live gifting or TikTok ads.

In Nigeria, creators using these alternative methods, can earn upwards of ₦1 million .

. Only users in three African countries can earn through the TikTok Effect House Rewards Program; South Africa, Egypt, and Morocco.

Does TikTok pay Nigerian creators?

Nigerian TikTokers are not eligible for the platform's Creator Rewards Program. To earn from the program, original video content creators must be based in select countries and have their accounts registered there.

These countries include United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, South Korea, France, Mexico, and Brazil. No African country, including Nigeria, is included in this rewards program. However, TikTok has added three African countries to its Effect Creator Rewards program: South Africa, Morocco, and Egypt.

How to monetize TikTok in Nigeria

Despite not having any direct income streams for Nigerian creators, TikTok offers some indirect monetisation solutions. These strategies involve leveraging other monetisable platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook, as well as third party businesses. Have a look at the several verified income streams that work for Nigerian TikTok creators.

Brand partnerships on TikTok involve collaborations between content creators and established businesses. In this collaboration, creators promote products or services for a fee. Such sponsored content are also referred to as paid promotions or sponsored posts.

Depending on their engagement rates and follower counts, TikTok creators and influencers can secure considerable income streams through this strategy. This income can range anywhere between ₦100,000 to over ₦1 million.

Live gifts

On average, live creators can earn $500 to $1,000. However, popular Nigerian TikTok creators and streamers, such as Peller, have earned up to ₦10 million a night during a live session.

Live gifts are tokens used on the platform that can be converted into real money. During live-streaming, viewers can purchase coins with real money within the app and use the coins to purchase virtual gifts to creators.

TikTok then converts the value of the gifted coins into diamonds. The number of diamonds a creator receives is based on the number and value of gifts sent. Content creators accumulate diamonds and exchange them for real money, through the platform's conversion rate.

Affiliate marketing and product promotion

From this strategy, earnings are dependent on a creator's follower count and engagement rate. According to Creatuuls, TikTok influencers can earn between ₦287,000 and ₦7.18 million ($200 to $5,000).

Affiliate marketing is a marketing promotion done through a unique affiliate link. The creator or affiliate partners with a company and earns a commission for every sale, click, or lead generated through links they share on their TikTok accounts.

Service and merchandise sales

Although TikTok Shop is not available in Nigeria, creators can seamlessly sell their brands, products, and services by subtly integrating them into their viral videos.

These creators can also sell by driving traffic to physical merchandise, digital courses, or consulting services through TikTok. This can be done though live videos, short skits, or brand partnerships.

Promoting third-party income platforms

TikTokers often use the app to drive traffic to other social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, or personal websites where they can earn ad revenue or affiliate income. This can be done by creating snippets (short videos) of complete processes posted on YouTube or Instagram.

Cross-platform monetisation is currently one of the most popular and sustainable strategies. Nigerian creator on YouTube such as Dyna Ekwueme report that they have earned at least $38,000 (₦54.5 million). In her video, she shared her earning journey on the platform,

When I started my YouTube channel, it was a lot more difficult. I mean, every year it gets tougher to get monetized. Now when you calculate every month, how much YouTube pays at the end of the year I think the first pay cheque I got the first year. I think I got roughly over $10,000 (₦14.3 million).

TikTok Ad Manager

You can also monetize your content with ads through TikTok Ad Manager. To earn through this method, you will need to create an account on the TikTok Ads Manager website and run ad campaigns. Payment setups require a third-party virtual dollar cards such as Swyftpay or Cardtonic to pay for them.

Is Nigeria eligible for the TikTok Creator Fund?

Nigeria and all other African countries have been excluded from the newly launched TikTok Creator Rewards Program. Despite this, African influencers and TikTok users can earn from alternative methods.

Can Nigerians make money on TikTok?

Indirect monetisation strategies available for Nigerian content creators include; affiliate marketing, live gifts, brand deals, and sponsorships. Other income sources include offering and promoting their own products and services for sale.

Why is TikTok not paying Nigerians?

TikTok is not paying Nigerian creators directly through its monetisation programs, like the Creator Rewards Program or the Creator Fund, due to its geographic restrictions, program limitations, and payment infrastructure.

Does TikTok pay African content creators?

After launching Effect House in 2022, TikTok expanded its Effect Creator Rewards program to three African countries like South Africa, Morocco, and Egypt. These Effect House content creators must also be 18 years of age with a completed tax and payment method setup.

To ensure eligibility for this rewards program, African Effect House creators must also be Gold, Platinum, or Diamond Badge creators, with at least 5 effects published, and 3 effects used in 1,000 qualified videos each.

While TikTok’s monetisation options are limited in Nigeria, creators can still earn through partnerships, brand deals, and available reward programs. By understanding these opportunities, Nigerian users can effectively grow their presence and turn content creation into a revenue stream.

