Carla Jeffery's talent agency, Alexanders Talent Management, announced her passing on Instagram, calling it a profound loss

The actress was best known for playing cheerleader Bree across three Zombies films and a spin-off animated series on Disney

Her representatives revealed no cause of death and asked the public to respect her family's privacy during their time of grief

Disney actress Carla Jeffery, beloved by fans for her cheerful portrayal of Bree in the Zombies franchise, has died. Her talent agency, Alexanders Talent Management, broke the news on Instagram on Wednesday, September 2, writing: "It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved Carla Jeffery."

No cause of death was disclosed. Her representatives urged the public to allow her family the space and privacy to grieve, and Disney Entertainment Television also released a tribute, honouring Jeffery for her warmth, her spirit, and her rare ability to form a genuine connection with audiences.

Disney actress Carla Jeffery's management announces her death. Credit: carlajeffery

Source: Instagram

Carla Jeffery's Career and the Zombies Legacy

Jeffery's journey in acting spanned more than 20 years. She made her screen debut in the 2006 film *Phat Girlz* at just 12 years old, before landing what would become her defining role in 2018, when Disney cast her as Bree, an energetic cheerleader, in Zombies. The role resonated deeply with viewers, and she went on to reprise it in Zombies 2 and Zombies 3, as well as lending her voice to the character in Zombies: The Re-Animated Series.

Her television work extended well beyond the Zombies universe. She appeared in popular shows including iCarly, Good Luck Charlie, Shake It Up, and American Vandal, and also played Keysha Black in HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm. Reports indicate she had been actively working on Zombies 4 at the time of her death.

Emotional tributes pour in for Disney star actress Carla Jeffery. Credit: carlajeffery

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian movie industry lost actress Atinuke Kareem to breast cancer.

Her death came eight days after Nollywood also lost veteran actor Taiwo Hassan Ogogo to Stage 4 cancer.

Fan Reactions to Carla Jeffery's Death

The news left fans and followers devastated on Facebook. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Jada Travis wrote:

"That's it, I'm fighting the grim reaper"

Manuela Santos commented:

"This is Heartbreaking News 💔 😢 what is going on in Hollywood these days?? Was she Sick 😫 or what exactly happened 🤔 Condolences 🙏 to Familia and all who Loved her!"

Wolfe Bailey said:

"That's Carlton Jeffery twin sister 😭"

Elizabeth James wrote:

"Someone check on Bonzo right NOW!"

Abby Garrity reacted:

"NOOOOO NOT BREE WE WILL ALWAYS CHEER FOR YOU ON THE INSIDE"

Keithia Laws shared:

"What the hell is actually going on bro. This is not normal. We just lost 2 other child actresses last week, this is an odd pattern as well as them legit being around if not the same ages."

Yinka Quadri at Ogogo's Fidau prayer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that grief hit differently for actor Yinka Quadri when he stepped up to honour his close friend Ogogo during the actor's Fidau prayer held in Ilaro, Ogun state.

Quadri, who shared a deep bond with Ogogo, took the podium to deliver what was meant to be a message of comfort to the family the veteran actor left behind.

In his speech, he urged those mourning to place their trust in God rather than seek strength from other people during this difficult period.

Source: Legit.ng