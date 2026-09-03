A flight attendant with 11 years of experience shared five hygiene habits that most passengers ignore when boarding a plane

She warned travellers against wearing shorts on aircraft, saying she has witnessed 'diabolical' things on plane seats that would change their minds

The veteran crew member also revealed that flight attendants can tell from outside the lavatory whether passengers flush the toilet and wash their hands

A flight attendant with 11 years on the job has gone viral on TikTok after sharing a list of hygiene habits she personally follows every time she flies, including one clothing warning that has left many viewers rethinking their travel wardrobe.

Charityofsunshine, who describes herself as a sassy flight attendant, filmed the candid advice video in a casual home setting, walking viewers through five things she says most passengers get completely wrong on board.

Flight attendant warns travellers never to wear this one thing on a plane. Photo credit: @charityofsunshine/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The One Item of Clothing to Leave at Home

Her most striking warning was directed at anyone who boards a plane in shorts. Speaking with blunt confidence, she said no passenger's bare skin should ever make contact with an aircraft seat, regardless of whether they have wiped it down beforehand.

"None of your skin should be touching that seat. I don't care if you come on board and you disinfect it. Nope, nope, nope. Trust me, I have seen some diabolical things," she said.

On the subject of disinfecting, she also corrected a common mistake passengers make when wiping down their seating area.

While most travellers focus on the tray table, she pointed out that the seatbelt is the dirtiest surface few people think to clean, as both the metal buckle and the fabric strap are handled by every single passenger.

"The amount of throw up, baby vomit, bodily fluids, liquids that have spilled, random stuff that end up on those seatbelts. Wipe them down, babe," she said.

Lavatory Habits Flight Attendants Monitor

Charityofsunshine also lifted the curtain on what crew members can observe from outside the aircraft toilet, revealing that flight attendants know whether passengers flush, wash their hands, and close the lavatory door properly when they leave.

Her advice: flush, wash your hands, then use your elbow to close the door on the way out.

Inside the lavatory, she added, passengers should never enter without shoes. Whatever liquid sits on that floor is not water, she stressed, and socks absorb everything.

Rounding out her tips, she addressed the widespread belief that outside food cannot be brought through airport security. She confirmed that passengers are fully allowed to carry home-cooked meals or restaurant food through TSA checkpoints, making it unnecessary to pay inflated airport prices.

Her only caveat was to avoid anything with a strong smell, specifically calling out eggs, tuna, fish, sardines, and certain heavily spiced foods.

See the post below:

Flight attendant with Nigerian airline shares experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian flight attendant stirred reactions online after flaunting her biggest tip ever received on board.

She revealed her groomming secrets and strategy with which she got favours from rich people on the plane.

Source: Legit.ng